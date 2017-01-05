10 MBBS students arrested for ragging in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Jan 5: The Dakshina Kannada police on Wednesday arrested 10 MBBS students of KVG Medical College, Sullia in Karnataka for allegedly ragging junior students.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a second year MBBS student, Nishant. He initially lodged complaint with the college administration who then advised him to approach police.

According to the complaint, Nishant alleged that all the 10 senior students assaulted him and his classmates for disrespecting them and even threatened to kill if the mistake was repeated.

It is learnt that the incident happened on December 28 in of the room of a senior student when eight junior students including Nishant were locked up in the room and ragged. As the victims raised an alarm, passersby gathered near the room. Fearing trouble, the accused let off the victims.

Cases have been filed against all the 10 senior students under various IPC sections and the Karnataka Education Act.