10 IPS officers transferred in West Bengal, North 24 Parganas district SP removed

Ten IPS officers were transferred in West Bengal and North 24 Parganas district police chief was removed on Saturday amid rising political tension over Basirhat communal violence and Darjeeling agitation.

IPS officer Bhaskar Mukherjee was Superintendent of Police of riot-hit North 24 Parganas district. Now, C. Sudhakar appointed new SP of the district.

On July 4 evening, protesters torched police and government vehicles. SP Bhaskar Mukherjee was also injured when an angry mob attacked him and torched his vehicle.

Yesterday, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a political action in connection with the communal violence in Basirhat of North 24 Paraganas district. The party removed TMC MLA Deependu Biswas as the party in-charge of the area amid rising political tension between ruling and opposition parties.

Violence had erupted between two communities at Beduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district early this week over the Facebook post, following which a young man was arrested.

The incident had triggered an unprecedented spat between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Banerjee had accused the Governor of acting like "a BJP block president" and "threatening" her. The Raj Bhavan voiced surprise over Banerjee's "attitude and language", and said, "the Hon'ble Governor cannot remain a mute spectator to the affairs in the state"

