1 jawan killed, 4 injured in militant attack in Kashmir

At least one Army personnel was killed and four others injured in attack by suspected militants on Saturday in Qazigund area in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

Reports say, an army convoy was attacked by suspected terrorists in today morning.

The attack occurred as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh briefing media bout security situation in Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh told media that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved; 368 terrorists have been neutralized between 2014-2017

(Details awaited)