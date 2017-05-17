1,000 member Army team carries out search operation in Shopian, J&K

A major search operation involving over 1,000 security personnel is being undertaken in Shopian district of Kashmir. The operation was launched following Intelligence Bureau reports regarding the presence of a large number of terrorists in the area.

Several villages have been cordoned off as the Indian Army with the help of security forces launched the operation. There has been a rise in the number of militants has led to this operation.

It may be recalled that on May 4 a similar operation had taken place in the same place. The South of Kashmir is infested with militants. IB reports place the number of militants in the Kashmir Valley at 200.

While the search operations will continue through the day, the security cordon in the area has been lifted.

OneIndia News