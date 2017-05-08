1,000 at funeral for terrorist, just family, colleagues for cop at Kashmir

There were two funerals in Kashmir. Over a 1,000 people attended the funeral of a terrorist. At the funeral of the brave police man who was martyred in a terror attack, there just the family members and a hand full of his colleagues.

This is the reality of Kashmir today where terrorists are getting bigger and more receptive funerals when compared to security personnel who put their lives at risk. Azhar Mehmood the brave police man battled terrorists and laid down his life. He was killed in an attack carried out by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Fayaz. It was at the funeral of Fayaz that 1,000s of people descended and paid their last respects. Terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba too gave a gun salute to the slain terrorist.

Azhar Mehmood and three civilians were killed in the attack carried out by Fayaz and three other terrorists in Anantnag on Saturday. The terrorists tried to snatch away the guns from the policemen. Mehmood took the terrorists on. He grabbed one of them by their throat. However another terrorist opened fire on him.

Mehmood was working with the police force for the past 8 years. He is survived by two children and his wife.

At the funeral of the terrorist, thousands of people took part. This terrorist Fayaz carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. He was also involved in the attack on the Border Security Force camp at Udhampur in 2015.

These ugly scenes in Kashmir are on the rise. Several locals come out in large numbers to attend the funerals of terrorists. It is a brazen show of shame, officers say. It may be recalled that a large number of people had attended the funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Burhan Wani who was killed on July 8 2016.

