MTech graduate held for harassing woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 19: A MTech graduate was arrested by Cyberabad Police here for allegedly harassing a married woman, police said on Monday. Paga Wesley Praharsha, a resident of Borabanda area here was arrested by Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad for repeatedly sending abusive messages and constantly harassing the victim, who is his neighbour, an official release said.

The accused was known to victim as they were neighbours. The victim gave her mobile phone and password to the accused and he collected all her personal photos and contact numbers, it added. He started threatening her that if she did not submit to his wishes, he will make the photographs public, the released stated.

The accused would also put pressure on the woman to leave her family and marry him. He created fake profile on social networking sites and uploaded her morphed photos, it said. A case was registered following a complaint by the victim and the accused was arrested, said the release.

PTI