Hyderabad: Lecturer caught on camera caning students for delayed assignments

Hyderabad, Dec 24: The Hyderabad Police on Friday received an e-mail about corporal punishment in a college in the city along with an attachment of videos of a lecturer assaulting students. The west zone police have registered a case following the mail.

Three different videos attached with the mail shows a male lecturer of a yet to be identified college in Hyderabad thrashing students with a cane. Two videos of the lecturer trashing the students have been sent while another video shows the students' injuries.

Hyderabad: College lecturer thrashes students, allegedly for delaying submission of home work (22.12.2016) pic.twitter.com/ITAdQjQQYf — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

The police are yet to verify when the videos were shot. The persons who recorded the corporal punishment as well as the lecturer and college seen in the video. The lecturer thrashing the student has been filmed secretly by other students of the class. The complaint mail also says that he trashed the students for delays in submission of assignments.

Based on the complaint received via mail the west zone police have registered a case under 324 IPC and 75 of JJ act. Further investigations are under way.

OneIndia News