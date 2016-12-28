Hyderabad: Fake CBI officers loot gold worth Rs 8.2 crore

Five people posing as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation decamped with gold worth Rs 8.20 crore in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. The gang claimed that they had come to raid a gold finance centre in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy District in Telangana. The rattled manager and staff allowed the gang to inspect the premise. The armed gang made away with the loot under the guise of seizure. Jewellery that was pledged with the finance centre was taken away by the gang.

Eyewitnesses claim that the gang arrived in a red Scorpio and posed as CBI officials. They demanded that they be allowed to inspect the gold and documents in the establishment. Before anyone could realise what was happening, they threatened the employees, 'seized' all the gold and fled from the place.

The owner of the establishment has filed a complaint with the local police who are on the lookout for the thieves. CCTV footage from the locality is being scrutinised to identify the culprits as well as the registration number of the Scorpio that they had come in. Forensic experts were also pressed into action to collect fingerprint samples. Employees of the establishment believed the gang since CBI, ED and IT officials have been searches various institutions including banks and finance establishments.

OneIndia News