Hyderabad: Couple caught in objectionable position in car

Hyderabad, Jan 12: A video of couple caught in objectionable position inside a car near a residential area in Hyderabad's old city is being widely circulated on various social media platforms.

The video shows, a couple being caught by the public who were later seen harassing the woman and snatching her phone. The man was taken out of the car and bashed by the people who had gathered at the scene.

When the locals raised an objection, the woman threatens to bring her brothers. She even argued that what they do in private is their business.

The video posted on Facebook received over 28,000 views. The post further read that: 'If U find couples near your residence in objectionable position just call police. Don't try to take the law into your hands. But, this intervention of the locals amounts to policing, unless the act falls under nuisance.'

OneIndia News