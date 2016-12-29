Andhra Pradesh: CBI registers case against postal employees

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday registered cases against two officials belonging to the Kakinada head post office for alleged violation of the Reserve Bank of India guidelines in exchange of currency notes. The duo is accused of illegally exchanging approximately Rs 13.73 lakh post demonetisation announcement. The CBI registered the case following a complaint by the Superintendent of Post Offices, Kakinada Division in Andhra Pradesh.

The complaint accused two officials, a treasurer and a post master, of conspiring with unknown persons and exchanging money illegally. The CBI has registered cases against the duo, unknown public servants and private individuals under section 120-B, 420, 409 of IPC and Section 13(2), 13(1)(c) & (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was alleged that between November 10 and 12, the said postal officials entered into criminal conspiracy with the unknown individuals and fraudulently exchanged Rs 13.73 lakh of valid denominations against the withdrawn currency notes in violation of RBI and Government of India guidelines.

The CBI conducted searches at the residences of both the accused at Kakinada. Scrutiny of the documents pertaining to the exchange of old currency notes with new ones for the relevant period and further investigations are under way.

OneIndia News