Pay more for Delhi Metro ride: Here is the new fare structure

Get ready to shell out more from Wednesday if you travel by Delhi metro. The Delhi Metro Rail corporation approved fare hikes on Monday. According to revised fares, Rs 10 would be the minimum instead of Rs 8 starting Wednesday. The maximum fare that stands at Rs 30 currently has been revised to Rs 50.

Here is the new fare structure:

Up to 2km: Rs 10

2 to 5km: Rs 15

5 to 12km: Rs 20

12 to 21km: Rs 30

21 to 32km: Rs 40

Over 32km: Rs 50

A notice with revised rates is likely to be made public on Tuesday and new fares will come into effect starting Wednesday. The hike or revision of fare was proposed by a panel which was accepted by the Delhi Metro board. The fares for Delhi metro were previously revised in 2009.

