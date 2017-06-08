ZAP by Zoomcar A New Feature Where You Can 'List your Car & Make Money'

Being the first company in India to focus on self-drive car rental, Zoomcar engaged itself providing best customers satisfaction and helped millions to explore and connect to the world beyond their reach. Now, it has brought a new program named 'ZAP' which guarantees you, 'your own wheels'.

If you are dreaming of a new car but the budget is the wall in-between then Zoomcar Associate Program will provide you the hammer to break that wall and make it your garage to park your own four wheeler. So what is this ZAP thing? Before answering that, you should know that average car is used only 10% of the time; agree! So the time your car standing by, is the time you loosing money. In ZAP, the quote by Benjamin Franklin, 'time is money' stands strong and Zoomcar utilized its resources to produce this innovative idea where you can earn money when you are not driving your new car by registering it under Zoomcar, list it on their platform whenever you want and get bookings from huge customer base which in turn let you earn cash to help offset your monthly ownership costs.

Yes, with ZAP you can buy a new car and this new operating model will reduce the capital ownership of the group of cars and give opportunity to buyers to become an investor just by paying for a new car either by EMI or Full payment method to get the 75% share of revenue generated out of the order booking for your new car under Zoomcar.

If you are a person who is tolerable with sharing your new car then you are ready to take this decent deal and by doing that you can obtain a permanent discount on your Zoomcar bookings. Other than monthly cash returns, Zoomcar will provide an extra goodie: 25% off on all your weekday Zoomcar bookings for the entire 30 month lease theme. If you are a ZAP'per, then it's possible for you to get a bank loan* or purchase a vehicle outright in cash and once you invest, the Zoomcar operations team will take care of 100% off the operating modalities or in other words save up to 70% on your EMIs, Earn Cash When your new car is idle and watch your investment delivering the golden eggs. Definitely, ZAP by ZOOMCAR is worth checking out. Visit their website for more information & stay tuned to 'Oneindia' for more.

OneIndia News