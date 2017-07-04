What Is eBay's DON'T WORRY, BUY HAPPY SALE? Grab Up to 60% Discount!

Everybody fears of a journey into the wilderness whenever they buy online from independent or third-party sellers. Although that is where they could find unique products that cannot be available anywhere else, something inside them tells them not to. But this hassle with the mind is no more acceptable; with eBay Don't Worry, Buy Happy prospect each customer will have the guarantee to have 100% satisfaction whenever they buy. If a problem is not resolved then eBay comes to help and with the great customer service, it makes sure their customer is genuinely satisfied pitching replace or refund services. And with great discounts like up to 29% Off + Extra 10% off on selected products the buying experience can't get better.

eBay India is a trading platform that is delivering the unique exigencies its consumers from the year 2000 and now it has grown its community to have over 2.5 million registered users across 2471 towns in India and counting. Only eBay offer Shop Global & Pay Local Offers with unique items in its wide spectrum of categories. Even though a majority of purchases done on eBay are hassle-free, there might be times where your item didn't arrive or is significantly varied from what was explained in the listing. In such circumstances, eBay Guarantee Program will help buyers to resolve any such claims arising from the transactions with the sellers as they make sure buyers will get a replacement for their ordered item or they will receive a refund of the purchase price plus original postage costs if they have paid using PaisaPay. All one has to do is reach out to the seller with 10 days of the expected delivery date from the "My eBay" section then one has to communicate facts with the seller about their concerned issue and if he/she will not able to help to resolve problem within 4 days of filing the claim or the seller does not reach out to buyers to give a closure, then eBay will step in and help buyers with the solution after few eligibility checks for the claim and just like that you will reach the resolution. Check out the below offers and free coupons from eBay as that makes sure to save you a load of money making a bargain over the listed price.

Mobile Phones & Accessories:

Use Coupon LAVAEBAY10 on LAVA Mobiles and get up to 29% Off + Extra 10% Off till Rs. 3000/-

Use Coupon INTEXOFF10 and get 10% Off On Intex Mobiles and maximum discount is set for Rs. 3000/- and valid till 4th July 2017.

Refurbished Deals:

Shop From eBay Brands Store (Apple, Motorola, OnePlus) to get manufacturer refurbished items that have been professionally restored to working class by a manufacturer-approved vendor and get up to 60% Off on products and also a wide range of Bose Speakers are selling with up to 25% Off.

Fashion Deals:

eBay is offering exciting 40% Off on Men & Women T-shirts from the brands like IDENTITI, Lee, United Colors of Benetton and more. Also get Minimum 40% Off on Men's Casual Wear, and Formal Wear.

Fragrance Beauty & Health products are set for up to 60% off including Women's Party Dresses.

Go to eBay and make your pick among unique items and for more free coupons and discounts go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and save a ton on your each purchase.

