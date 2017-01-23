Vijay Bahuguna: From being U’khand CM to joining BJP

Vijay Bahuguna was the sixth chief minister of Uttarakhand. He was also a member of the 14th and 15th Lok Sabhas of India. He has represented the Tehri Garhwal constituency of Uttarakhand and currently he is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Date of birth: February 28, 1947.

Family:

Vijay Bahuguna is son of H N Bahuguna, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a noted freedom fighter. His sister Rita Bahuguna is also a politician. Rita is former president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. She joined BJP on October 20, 2016.

Education:

He had done is Bachelors in Arts and then he went on to LLB from Allahabad University.

Career:

Vijay Bahuguna started working as an advocate in the Allahabad High Court post his LLB.

He then was appointed a Judge of the Allahabad High Court.

He was also a judge of the Bombay High Court.

He was elected to Lok Sabha from Tehri Garhwal constituency in February, 2007.

He was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Tehri Garhwal constituency in May, 2009.

He was sworn in as the CM of Uttarakhand on March 13, 2012.

Controversies:

He had to resign as CM of Uttarakhand on January 31, 2014 after his government was widely criticised for mismanaging rescue operations following flood in the state in June 2013.

On May 19, 2016 he joined BJP with eight other rebel Congress MLAs. He was disqualified from the state assembly under the anti-defection law.

