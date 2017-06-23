Thomas Cook Grand Forex Festival : Win Samsung Tab worth Rs. 18,000, Tata Zest sedan* & more

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is one of India's preeminent integrated travel and travel related financial services company offering a range of travel services including Foreign Exchange, International and Domestic Holidays, Visa, Passport, Travel Insurance & MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). Thomas Cook India declared 'Grand Forex Festival' giving the customers a chance to win a number of exciting prizes including assured shoppersstop.com voucher worth Rs.400 with every purchase of Foreign Currency via cash, Borderless Prepaid Card or One Currency Prepaid Card. Top on that customer who enters this contest will be will be eligible to win Samsung Tab worth Rs. 18,000 daily and Victorinox premium luggage worth Rs. 35,000 is set for a weekly prize.'Tata Zest' sedan is on the table of Mega Prize and winner of this will be announced within 60 days of the end of the Program Period.

Initially, the Forex is a global decentralized or over-the-counter market for the trading of currencies including all aspects of buying, selling and exchanging currencies at current or determined prices. Thomas Cook (India), now directed its one of the objective to expand command over a high growth potential of the Foreign Exchange Market, which is an in an initiative to influence purchases and maximize transactions which in turn hasten the forex holiday market and inspire the maximum purchases. By choosing the Thomas Cook customers will get many advantages such as Best Online Rates, Door Step Delivery* and branch pick-up options, Multiple payment options, 24hr delivery in major cities* and more.

Grand Forex Festival is a pretty simple contest for value-hunting Indian travelers who can profit from the purchase of foreign exchange when they travel, having said that it can be next potential step post booking holidays and customers avail a range of assured gifts and attractive rates at Thomas Cook on every purchase. Throwing this offer in the zenith period for foreign exchange holiday transactions is also an intelligent way for marketing. 'Grand Forex Festival' is live across 180 foreign exchange outlets (including its 4 airport counters) pan India extending over a two-month period ending June 30, 2017. Additionally, consumers will have the advantages of the rate block feature to protect against rate fluctuations, convenience. Cash in your chips on your traveling now and earn attractive prizes.

The aforementioned contest is running on the Thomas Cook India page and also on its Facebook page and any candidates can participate. For more offers and free coupons go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and be notified.

OneIndia News