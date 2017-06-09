The GST Stocks Clearing Sale: Amazon India & Flipkart Save Upto 80% on Shopping

If you are thinking to buy electronic accessories, mobile accessories, premium watches, women handbag, apparel, footwear, leather products, health & beauty products or something that comes around this list then hold that thought in your mind, as this month you may have turned lucky than ever before. In the market forecast, it is predicted that huge discounts may drizzle; when the sellers try to reduce stocks in their possession before GST rollout.

The e-commerce giants Amazon India and Flipkart anticipated clearing their stocks estimated around 20,000 crores before the first of July. Which means sellers are looking forward to offering decent discounts to conclude their objective before the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1. It is predicted that stock lying in warehouses may take hit by the new tax rates and rules and as a counter measure, if vendees' increase their rate of purchase all over India then its a 'Win-Win' for both buyers and vendors. Hence, market analysts foreseeing a major sale event this whole month in Amazon & Flipkart.

Earliest this month, the GST Council increased the limit on input tax credit from 40% to 60% for inventory which produces a GST of 18% or 28% without considering excise payment receipts and which are below 18% may remain at 40%. Other than this, there could be 100% input tax credit in opposition to items that worth above Rs. 25,000 with a serial number. Considering all these vendors strategize they may have to meet up with a loss if the currently available stocks are sold later July 1 and clearing those stuck stocks will take away the extra load of the peaking tax.

Some of the great deals are already on the front page of Amazon and Flipkart, and you may find them in 'Today's Deal' and 'Deal of the Day' section respectively. Still, it needs to be confirmed whether it will be held as another huge discount sale or it will run under a different line of thought, but it is sure that Indian shoppers are going to have a pretty good month with offers. Stay tuned to 'Oneindia Coupons' for more exciting offers and deals and don't forget to keep an eye on Flipkart and Amazon to have the maximum benefits on your purchase.

OneIndia News