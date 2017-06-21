The Food & Fashion Fest: Get FLAT 40% Off on Foodpanda & Up To 50% Off* on Jabong

The mid weekday is back with the hunger on striking fashion trends and relative discounts that cannot be measured on a scale of anticipation. Wednesday became special as Foodpanda is offering Up to 40% Off* on their Foodpanda App and fashion moody Jabong is offering Up to 50% Off* on its phenomenal brand products. Let's take a peak on the fashion vs food battle to decide which one makes the day terrifically good.

Foodpanda: Get Upto 40% Off:

Busy weekdays are made of a hurry & hunger moments. If so, order an express delivery on Biryani, Chinese, Pizza, North Indian, Mughlai, Thai, Continental and many other varieties of items from your favorite restaurant and sit back and enjoy the fastest Express Guaranteed delivery which ensures that your order will reach before 45 minutes or else get your money back. You can filter by CUISINE and chose your today's dish or you can find a menu of hotels and restaurants who are offering spicy discounts. Go to Foodpanda now and take on the below offers for a load of savings.

Get Flat 40% off, on first order on the Foodpanda app, maximum discount of Rs 75 can be availed. This offer is valid only for new customers and not valid on Domino's, Subway, KFC, Pizza Hut and an offer is valid till 30th June 2017.

Paytm offer: Get 10% cashback (Max. cashback Rs.40) Offer is applicable only on newly launched Foodpanda India App.

Get Upto Rs.4000 vouchers from Goibibo. Domestic Flight - Flat Rs.500 off + Rs.1500 goCash on a minimum transaction value of Rs.5000. This offer can be availed on Goibibo Website and App. And only one voucher in single transaction which is valid till 31st July 2017

Jabong Brand Day: Get Upto 50% Off

A neat walk on the street with the brand new clothes can convert the inner vulnerability into an extreme confidence in seconds. Wrap your fashion sense with the BRAND new choices from the fashion kingdom Jabong and top on that it's a Brand Day which means on all women category 'Biba' is offering UPTO 50% Off and in Men's & Women's combined category 'Lee Cooper' is offering minimum 30% Off on formal shoes and casuals and Skinny Fit Jeans and more. 'Mango', 'Vans' and many other brands offering huge discounts on this Brand Day. Go to Jabong now and don't miss to grab the discounts on your favorite brand before it lasts.

Wednesday speaks for itself. Food or Fashion, it is up to you to decide and you can always save more with free coupons. Go to 'Oneindia Coupons' for more and be notified.

