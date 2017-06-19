The Amazon Smartphone Sale (19th- 21st Jun) : iPhones, OnePlus, Moto UpTo 58% off*

Consumers are already landing on the moon with PRE-GST deals & sales and now again Amazon brought grand discounts to the extreme limit on the smartphones, tablets, laptops and other smart accessories, which literally made this month buyers festival. Amazon Smartphone Sale will be celebrating live from June 19th to June 21st, 2017, with lined up orders and tagged discounts. iPhones, OnePlus, Moto are the huge attraction in this amazing sale and if one is a 'Apple' fanatic then they can get into the smoothness of iPhone SE (Space Grey, 16GB) for just ₹19,999* after getting 49% off* from the listed price. Smartphones are at their smart prices, go to 'Amazon' now and avail the exciting offers before it lasts.

It's no longer a surprise that once Goods and Services Tax rolls out at the midnight of June 30, 2017, tax differential between states will behave squarely impacted by no longer working old tax has encouraged the vendors to clear their stock and now smartphones, laptops, tablet and mobile accessories like smartwatches are selling hot on the online marketplaces. Now let's take a peak of top discounted 8 smartphones on Amazon.

Moto X-Force (Black, Grey, 64GB List: ₹37,999 (58% off*) Buy For ₹15,999

Intex Aqua Supreme+ (Black, 16GB, VoLTE) List: ₹11,900 (54% off*) Buy For ₹5,499

Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, White, 64GB) List: ₹19,999 (45% off*) Buy For ₹10,999

Lenovo Z2 Plus (White, 32GB) List: ₹17,999 (44% off*) Buy For ₹9,999

Intex Cloud Q11-4G (Champagne, VR Enabled)-Exclusive List: ₹8,290 (40% off*) Buy For ₹4,999

Apple iPhone 6S (Silver, 32GB) List: ₹50,000 (32% off*) Buy For ₹33,999

Apple iPhone 7 (Gold, Rose Gold, 32GB) List: ₹60,000 (28% off*) Buy For ₹42,999

LG G6 Fullvision (Astro Black, Ice Platinum) List: ₹55,000 (27% off*) Buy For ₹39,990

There are various other bestsellers on Amazon Smartphone Shelf like OnePlus 3 (Soft Gold, 64 GB) which is listed for ₹27,999 and after 4% off one can buy for ₹26,999. Go and check out what suits you best. Other than these consumers can take advantage of 'Top deals on mobile accessories', 'Top Deals on Laptops' and 'Top deals on TVs & large appliances' will be streaming exciting discounts almost every hour. Find out discounts across all categories and customers can exclusively choose among 'Prime' 'Fulfilled By Amazon' and 'Global Store' services. And also no cost EMI plan available for some smartphones, check them out now.

The time is right. Make sure to visit and buy Smartphone and other accessories you need on this Monsoon season. The offers are only available till 21st June, avail them now for your best benefits. And of course, you can always pay less using free coupons, for more go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and be notified.

OneIndia News