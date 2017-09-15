SWIGGY ASSURED: If Food Doesn't Get Delivered in Time, Get 20% CASHBACK* Try Now

It doesn't matter if the traffic is huge, or it's a busy day on restaurants when you opt Swiggy, you will be assured of on time delivery. It is true, hunger can't wait sometimes and knowing which, Swiggy dedicating a page Swiggy Assured where one can see the delivery time and select the favorite food from the top restaurants relentlessly and if the delivery happened to be late from the promised time, customers will get 20% Cashback. Go to Swiggy now or scroll below to know the full story with other offers that will make you order your favorite food right now.

How To Opt Swiggy Assured:

Just look for a 'Swiggy Assured' symbol on the top or there is a dedicated page where you can only see 'Swiggy Assured' menu. Choose from the given items and note the time for delivery and sit back and enjoy.

Do I get 20% Cashback if the Delivery is Not On Time?

Yes. Swiggy assured will guarantee to give back customers FLAT 20% Cashback up to Rs. 100. This is applicable only on online payments & orders below Rs.1000

What Else?

You will be getting the best food from the hand-picked restaurants and these restaurants adhere to Swiggy's powerful guidelines for ensuring a hassle-free ordering experience. The on-time guarantee is based on delivery boy approaching customer location or the first barrier point (security guard/reception etc.). And don't edit the order because it will not be then eligible for cashback.

Any Offers To Save More?

Yes. You can get an instant Rs. 75 discount when you apply promocode NEWMK on Swiggy checkout paying via MobiKwik. Also, in different regions, there will be huge offers given by the restaurants and outlets, to get more offers, deals, discounts and free coupons on your meal, go to 'Oneindia Coupons' right now.

