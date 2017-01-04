Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav is Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj. She is the wife of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

She is the second of three daughters of retired Indian Army Col R C S Rawat and Champa Rawat. Her family is originally from Uttarakhand.

Dimple unsuccessfully contested the by-election for the Lok Sabha constituency of Firozabad in 2009 against actor turned politician Raj Babbar.

Date of birth: 1978, Pune

Education: 10th Passed in 1993,

12th passed in 1995 from Arbhi Public School Luknow

B.com in 1998 from Lucknow high school

Other information:

Dimple's declared net assets during 2014 Lok Sabha polls were Rs 28,05,16,418 and she has no criminal cases against her.

She was elected unopposed from the Kannauj constituency to the Lok Sabha in 2012.

She became 44th person in the country to be elected unopposed.

