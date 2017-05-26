Sachin Comes In To Bat Today, Movie Tickets Rs.100 Cashback* via Paytm

This weekend flung on the couch of coupons from 'Paytm' and be ready to witness the journey of one man, the nation's hero, who 'united the nation' with his dream to hold the 'cricket world cup'. Sachin: A billion dreams, is out in the theater, listen to the up and downs of the God of cricket in his own voice. As he reveals his story becoming infant to the legend and building a temple for cricket in the heart of each Indian.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

Blooming Offers on Bookmyshow Bouquet:

Great events are happening all around the city. This weekend get into the event varieties with Bookmyshow.

Delhi:

On 27th May enjoy 'Above The Belt' with Vasu Primlani, you will be laughing when her quirky answer tackles your questions in a whole new funny way.

On 28th Akshara Theater, Baba Kharak Singh Marg 'The Half Fried Show -Stand -Up Comedy Trail Show' will be held by Askash Gupta with fresh and new contents of comedy.

Bangalore:

Sat 27 May, 7:00 PM create the awareness of 'Akshaya Patra' with Chord of Giving when your favorite artist performs live featuring 'The Manganiyar Classroom'.

At sharp 1:00 PM on May 28, 2017, get ready to laugh when the standup comics get together in 'Evam Presents New Material Show' on Vapour.

Laugh unlimited with 'That Comedy Club feat' by Sapan Verma & Maheep Singh on 27/28 May. Venue- TCC Church Street or enjoy 'Humorously Your Tour with Vipul Gopal' or 27th at Hyderabad followed by Bangalore on 28th of May or

Mumbai:

Dance to the loud music when 'Musitronix' features Sanam & DJ Chetas on Dublin Square: Phoenix Marketcity.'. You can enjoy it on May 27 & 28 2017.

Gazal is happening on Bandra West by Osman Mir. Surrender to his 'Teri Khushboo- A Gazal Concert on May 28, 2017. Or laugh out loud on 'First Thoughts by Kunal Karma'. The venue is Sector 30A, Vashi. Be there at sharp 8:00 PM.

Kolkata:

Have fun with India's finest Stand-up Comedians on 'Comedy Night With Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Atul Khatri, and Vaibhav Sethia'. Be there in Kala Mandir Auditorium, 48, Theater Road at sharp 6:00 PM.

On 28th of May 2017 at Science City auditorium, Fund Raising program for the treatment of children with heart disease is organized by The Rotary Club of Calcutta Old City of Rotary International District 3291 through Cultural Program named 'Hridaya - 2017'. Help the cause with your presence and to serve those who are in special need.

