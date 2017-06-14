Paytm Pre-GST Sale: Get Up to 60% Off* + 50% Cashback* (Only Till June 15th 2017)

THAT'S IT! It is decided. This Monsoon will be carrying the HUGE deals that you have never seen before and when more than 6,000 retailers across 500+ brands rain a mountain of discounts, the turmoil of what to buy, what to save in wish-list is guaranteed. If you are thinking to buy products such as Televisions, Laptops, AC's, Refrigerators, Cameras or Apparels then there is no mall offers you better than Paytm Mall. It is offering up to Rs. 20,000 Cashback* on selected products. Hurry now, as it will end on Thursday, June 15th, 2017.

Paytm Mall is online shopping dedicated place by Paytm where one can buy a number of products and consumers are getting a big cashback bonanza in the name of Pre-GST sale for 3 days starting on June 13th. This sale offer has been announced for vendors to tidy up the process of emptying their inventory ahead of the new 'Goods and Services Tax' (GST) rates being effective by July 1st, 2017.

Pre-GST clearance sale is offering the consumers 40% cashback on watches and brands like Titan, Timex, and Giordano will be available. Also, there is Rs 10,000 cashback* on best-selling smartphones like Apple, Vivo, Oppo and you can count 15% cashback* on the smartphones like Lyf and Intex. If you are going for Clothing then clearance sale is offering up to 70% cashback* on Best of fashions; one can avail 30-60% cashback* on tops and dresses in Women Clothing and 30-60% cashback* on shirts for Men. Other than this, accessories and shoes are set to 70% cashback* and minimum 50% cashback* can be availed on footwear. GST Council may have increased the limit on input tax credit from 40% to 60% but Paytm Mall giving up to Rs. 10,000 Cashback* on iPhone 7. On the top of such a great discounts, when consumers shop for more than Rs. 1000 they will have a chance to win an iPhone 7.

Go to 'Paytm Mall' Now, Check out all the clothing collection to the electronics and buy the items when it is affordable as after GST products may have different prices and may not have this many discounts. And of course, you can always pay less using free coupons, for more go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and be notified.

OneIndia News