Pay Your Bills Before GST Strikes! Upto 100% Cashback Via Paytm*

The days are reaching the end of the month and unquestionably, bill payments are not far behind. Everybody knows that online recharge continues to become instantaneous and comfortable choice than writing and mailing paper checks or heading into the distance just to pay some bills. Paytm easing the online bill payment providing tons of offers and cashback which give each consumer the ability to save big bucks on every recharge and bill payment. Now let's take a good peek on the Paytm offers for this month that promises the best out of most.

Offers For Recharge & Bill Pay:

Use promocode BUMPER and get a chance to win Yamaha fascino, movie tickets & digital gold on Recharge or Bill payments such as DTH, Prepaid Recharge, Mobile Postpaid Bill, Datacard and Landline, Electricity, Water, Gas bill payment, Metro, Toll Recharge, Education Fees Payment, Financial Services.

Use special code LED then continue with recharge or pay bill & Get ₹125 Cashback on purchasing of 14 W pack of Two Wipro LED bulbs. This promocode can be used only once per user/number.

Use promocode PAY2FLY and recharge or pay a bill of ₹100 or more and get ₹500 cashback on flight tickets using another code NEW2FLIGHT to book the flight ticket after 24 hours of the successful transaction using this code.

Offers For Electricity Bill: Electricity Boards/Apartments

Use promocode BILLPAY and get a chance to be the one lucky customer who will get 100% Cashback upto Rs.1000.

Use promocode SHOP50, during your recharge or bill pay and get flat Rs.50 Cashback on your first Paytm shopping experience.

Use promocode LAKHPATI and get a chance to win ₹1 Lakh Cashback by doing at least one recharge or bill payment transactions using this code on Paytm and 2 lucky winners will be awarded 1 Lakh rupees each and every week.

Use promocode BILLFREE and get a chance to win recharge for a year on bill payments by doing at least one bill payment of ₹100 or more. After that, 51 Top Spenders will be awarded Recharge for a year with maximum Cashback of ₹200 every month till 12 months.

Offers For Mobile Recharge & Datacard Recharge

Use promocode GETPUMA and then recharge or pay bills of ₹75 or more to get flat ₹500 cashback on Puma shoes of ₹999 & above.Keep it in mind that minimum recharge or bill value should be of ₹75.

Use promocode LUCKY7 and at least do one Datacard recharge or bill payment transaction to be eligible to win 100% cashback and 7 lucky winners every hour will be awarded 100% cashback.

Offers For Landline/Broadband Bill:

Use promocode GRAB10 and get upto ₹10 Cashback on Recharges and bill payments. Keep in mind that minimum Recharge should be ₹50.

Use promocode BB2MOVIE and get a free movie ticket on Connect Broadband Bill Payment. This promo code is valid only for Connect Broadband bill payment users.

Offers For DTH Recharge:

Use promocode PAYDTH and do at least one DTH Recharge of Rs. 100 to be considered for the lucky draw till 30th June where 3 lucky winners will be awarded a 40" full HD LED Tv.

Use promocode NEWTV and recharge your DTH with ₹50 or more & avail flat 15% cashback* on the purchase of LED TVs. This promocode can be used only once per user and this voucher will then be activated for consumer account within 6 hours of successful Bill payment/Recharge and then use voucher code 'LARGE15' to get 15% Cashback* on the purchase of LED TVs.

Go to Paytm now to avail all the exciting offers on your recharge and bill payment and you can always use the other hidden, free coupons going to 'Oneindia Coupons' and initiate your step on saving now.

OneIndia News