Pay Education Fee & Insurance Premiums via Paytm Wallet: Get Upto Rs. 10,000* Off

Paytm is a well known Indian electronic payment and e-commerce company that transformed itself with enormous growth within a short period of time into Paytm Payments Bank providing its customer an interest of 4% per annum. Still, many people are not aware of bundling the great benefits offered by Paytm for themselves to save some good amount of money whenever they make payments. Paytm presents smooth and straightforward life insurance premium payment experience and also it dedicated a place for education related fee submission in India, with the touch of a button in a distance of fingertips. Check out all the offers given below on respected areas and get a chance to win huge cashback with super convenient services.

Pay Insurance Premium On-The-Go:

Sometimes people forget to pay their insurance premium on time because of this fast-paced life we live and solution for this problem is simple and it is brought with a secure method, also getting rid of any more delays. Now customers can pay insurance premium directly logging into Paytm and they also get a benefit of several deals and offers whenever they make online payment through Paytm. Now feel the ease of Insurance Premium Payment Online anytime and anywhere on a timely basis and one can make payment using Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card & Paytm Wallet. Chose among the insurer such as SBI General Insurance Limited, TATA AIA Life Insurance, Aegon Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and much more.

School & College Fee Payment:

Now pay your college fee or your child's school fee on Paytm and experience ultimate payment process same as millions of students from India. Paytm has joined up with several premium educational institutions in the country from pre-schools to colleges including prestigious names such as IIT Madras, Thapar University, DAIICT, CMR National Public School, Allen Institute, Vidyamandir Classes, Made Easy, Career Launcher, Jamboree, Delhi Public School, Primus Public School and much more. Not only that now pay your fees on Paytm and stand a chance to get your term fee waived off; here are the few offers that you just can't ignore as the day to fill your fee is near.

Use the promo code " FEE " while paying the fees to be eligible for term fee waiver draw of Rs. 10,000 to your Paytm cash but keep it in mind that offers is applicable on a transaction of greater than or equal to Rs. 10,000 and out of all eligible entries, daily 1 entry will be selected as the winner on a random basis during the campaign period.

Amity University Offer: Use the promocode AMITY while paying fees on Paytm to get assured Rs 100 cashback & to avail exclusive offers across flights, bus ticket booking & movies

Use the promocode while paying fees on Paytm to get assured Rs 100 cashback & to avail exclusive offers across flights, bus ticket booking & movies Parul University Offer: Use the promocode Parul50 and get Rs 50 Cashback on Fee Pay.

Go to Paytm to avail adequate offers and save more

