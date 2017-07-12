Order Food via Paytm, Get Flat 15% Cashback* at KFC, Pizza Hut, CCD, Barista & More

Paytm has always been kind to its users offering heavy cashback and discounts on almost every category, then why should food be left out. There are a list of online food vendors which Paytm is connected with, and as always pay via the Paytm wallet and avail your cashback.

Here are 10 offers you That you really Don't Want To Miss

Get Upto 100% cashback, pay via Paytm Wallet at KFC, Burger King and more* Flat 30% off on your Pizza Hut orders if paid with Paytm* Try Now Get a fabulous 15% discount at the Cafe Coffee Day, Pay with Paytm wallet* Pay via Paytm wallet and Get an amazing 15% off at Barista Get 10% Off at Bombay Barbecue, Valid at selected outlets, T&C Apply Ammi's Biryani, Bengaluru Get 15% Off Pay with Paytm Wallet, Stipulations apply Order at Kaati Zone, Pay via Paytm Wallet and avail Upto 15% Discount Get flat 20% off at Burger King, Pay via Paytm now Conditions apply Noida users, Get 15% off on food bill at Filmy Flavours pay via Paytm wallet, T&C Apply Veg Ex customers, This one is for you Get Rs.50 off While paying via Paytm T&C Apply

Please note all the offers mentioned above, have certain amount of time limitations and conditions. Please login or visit the Paytm website to get more details.

OneIndia News