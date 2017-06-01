Ola Makes Each Citizen Safe: Waiving The 'Green Flag', Upto 50% Off on Cabs*

Making the world better place isn't the easiest of a job. But when everyone takes a step further to show what they can do to aid the Earth, by default it starts to turn green. Speaking of which, Ola waived its flag full of green introducing the Ola Pilot Project and Nagpur became first to introduce 200 EV's on their road powered by Ola & Mahindra.

Pilot Project is basically a multi-modal electric vehicle project that ensures positive environment by means of stopping the carbon gases that are ejected into our natural atmosphere when the engine burns the petrol and diesel to produce required heat, leaving us with pollution and greenhouse gases. EV's especially get their power from rechargeable batteries that are installed inside the car which can also help in the functioning of lights and wipers. At the Nagpur airport and on three other places on Nagpur 'Ola' built an electric charging station to fuel all 200 EV's.

Advantages That An Electric Car Offers:

It's easy for one to understand that this new sophisticated technology will help them to save a lot of money on gas, as well as producing healthier ecosystem to live. Let's take a short trip in EV's to understand what they have to offer, for the individuals and society.

Say No To Pricey Gas: EV's are charged completely by electricity, hence you will be saving some good bucks on your each ride comparing to vehicles running on gas.

EV's are charged completely by electricity, hence you will be saving some good bucks on your each ride comparing to vehicles running on gas. Economy: Not only cheaper gas, but you may also get some money back from the government in the form of subsidies for helping the 'going green' with the plug-in electrical vehicle.

Not only cheaper gas, but you may also get some money back from the government in the form of subsidies for helping the with the plug-in electrical vehicle. No Toxic Emission: These are complete Eco-friendly vehicles as there is no emission will be produced to the neighboring environment.

These are complete vehicles as there is no emission will be produced to the neighboring environment. Unique Designs: Followed by popularity, there will be a number of designs arriving in near future and other features will be included for the ones who need to be in style and luxury.

Followed by popularity, there will be a number of designs arriving in near future and other features will be included for the ones who need to be in style and luxury. Reasonable Market Price: With growing technology advancement, cost and maintenance are reduced.

With growing technology advancement, cost and maintenance are reduced. Low Maintenance: Because of the electricity there is no need to lubricate the engines. Which in turn saves money and time from going to service station every now and then.

Because of the electricity there is no need to lubricate the engines. Which in turn saves money and time from going to service station every now and then. Reduced Noise Pollution: EV's provide smooth drive and comparatively quieter presence while steering on the road.

Collectively 'Ola' took an initiative to gift India with a healthier ecosystem, looking forward to the better future of everyone. Keep tuned to 'Oneindia' to know more about the developments and advancements that are happening all around India.

OneIndia News