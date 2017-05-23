Ola Cabs More Than Just Rides, Save Money on Every Ride You Take!!

Travelling via Ola cabs and saving using Oneindia Coupons is just too good, Grab all Ola coupon codes and discount offers now.

Why to Ride with Ola?

If you want to go for commuting or take a detour to the friends house, the journey has gotten simpler with Ola. Getting the cab at your doorstep has already gotten smooth with online transportation company. Not only you can find cabs late at night with a single tap on the app but for a reasonable price. If you are new to the city and you need to be in a certain address than you don't have to hassle with rough estimation of fare with the local drivers. Once you key-in 'source and destination', fixed fares for a decent ride is guaranteed. Sometimes, it could be cheaper compared to the authoritarians around the city. Not like the most of auto drivers, Ola cab drivers are professional and selected few, who take their duty seriously, always striving towards the customer safety as their first priority.

Still, making the difference in the ever growing traffic is not an easy task. But with the help of GPS, Ola can take you to the given address in a thoughtful manner, and ditching the traffic during the peak hours is never been so easy. With the widest variety of cars to choose from, you can experience the contrast.

Ola offers widest variety of cars to choose from. -Riksha, Prime Sedan, Prime SUV, LUX, Prime Paly and Shuttles will be just scratching its surface. And if you have a membership program with Ola than it lets you take a ride on Prime Sedan at Mini fare, and you can book cabs without peak pricing and of course, with zero wait time.

What is OlaMoney?

Not only it's safer, luxurious AC cars that you can take advantage of but also from Ola money, which is fats, easy and safe; which offers you nonstop cashless and hassle-free rides by simply adding the money to your account, which you can even use to pay for foods, hotels, groceries -if that counts. And with the many cashback offers to chose from, Ola has became everyday dependable ride. Currently, you can have the below exiting offers

Zoomin: Recharge OLA Money for Rs 599 and get Rs 200 Off on Zoomin products

CredR: Flat Rs.2000 Cashback on CredR

Mybustickets.in: Save upto Rs.200 on bus bookings

Is Ola Trust-able for Outstation Bookings

Now let's say, there is a multiple urgent meeting around the town and you cannot manage the timings with riding your own vehicle and preparing those slides, this you can achieve it on the way by booking the Ola cab with free WiFi facility and if you need to go for outstation for a while, after signing a great deal than you can either rent a Ola cab with round trip or one-way to that 'always wanted' relaxing place and enjoy the life.

24*7 customer support, emergency services when you are in need, top rated drivers without doubt gives the feather to the Ola-hat. To sum up, Ola cabs can assist you to the luxurious journey to your kingdom with guaranteed simplicity and security.

OneIndia News