How to get your name changed in Karnataka

For many reasons like after marriage, astrology, numerology, etc. people change their names. But they get stuck when it comes to the government procedure. In different states, there are different procedures to follow. But one thing that t is common everywhere is- a gazette notification. Or you can say publish your name change notification in state gazette. In Maharashtra, the procedure is online. But the state known as the hub of IT Industry, Karnataka, it's a manual process, however, the easiest compare to other states.

So, here we will talk about how you can change your name if you are the are a resident of Karnataka. No matter whether you are born in Karnataka or outside. What you have to do is to contact Gazette Office, a wing of Department Of Printing, Stationery and Publications, Government of Karnataka in Bengaluru.

The best thing about Karnataka, here there is no requirement of publishing the notification in newspaper. Whereas in many other states gazette office asks for the newspaper cutting.

Name change procedure in Karnataka: Step 1. Go to any advocate and get the Affidavit done. Please note your affidavit must be notarized. Normally the affidavit costs around Rs. 400/- to Rs. 500/- only. Here are the formats of three different type of affidavits. 1. For name change of minor If you want to change the name of your minor son or daughter then you must have the affidavit in this format. Also you can mention reason of name change too in the affidavit. 2. For name change of Adult If your age id more than 18 years then you can have an affidavit in this format. Here also you can mention reason of name change too in the affidavit. 3. For name change after marriage If you want to change your name after marriage and want to notify in public documents then you can have the affidavit in this format.

Step 2. Get the demand draft

You can go to any bank and get the demand draft of Rs. 100/- in favor of COMPILER, GOVERNMENT CENTRAL PRESS, BANGALORE. (Rs. 100/- is the fee as per May 2017).

Step 3. Get a photocopy of required documents.

1. Birth certificate (in case of a name change of minor).

2. Marriage certificate (in a case of name change after marriage).

3. School Certificate (In case you want to change your name).

4. Address proof of Karnataka.

Step 4. Application

Now write an application to Gazette department requesting the name change. The format of the application can be very simple.

Step 5. Submit the documents

Now you can submit the original application, demand draft, photocopies of the above documents in Gazette Department. The address is Karnataka Gazette, Department Of Printing, Stationery and Publications, 8th mile, RV College Post, Mysuru road, Bengaluru. Landmark: Near Indian Statistical Institute. You can send the documents by registered post also. But before that please call and confirm from the office. Ph. No, is 080 28483133.

After submission all the documents, the department will follow the process and send the Gazette Notification to your address by registered post. It will take around 15 to 20 days.

Please note, Karnataka Gazette department will not publish your notification in the State Gazette. They publish the name change request only of Karnataka Government Employees.

So the notification letter which you will receive at your residence is enough to show anywhere along with the original birth certificate/school certificate/marriage certificate and affidavit.