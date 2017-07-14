Myntra Blockbuster Sale (14th - 16 July) - Get FLAT 50-80% Off + Extra 10% Off*

Mighty, fashion and lifestyle online shopping tycoon, Myntra, has announced 'Myntra Blockbuster Sale' from 14th - 16 July and now, rejoice yourself by dwelling the bliss of offers that can give you about minimum 50-80% discount Plus Extra 10% off using selected payment methods on your purchase. Myntra is India's favorite go-to website for clothes, footwear, accessories for Men, Women, and Kids and now it is hanging the huge discounts on latest collections of apparel and accessories, featuring the all the best brands possible. Check out the below offers and coupons to save a good amount on all your shopping.

Get 10% instant discount upto Rs. 1000 on a minimum spend of Rs. 3000 from 14th July 2017 to 16th July when you use Standard Chartered Debit/Credit Cards while checking out.

on a minimum spend of Rs. 3000 from 14th July 2017 to 16th July when you use Standard Chartered Debit/Credit Cards while checking out. Get 10% off upto Rs. 1000 on Yes Bank Debit and Credit Cards for the minimum spend of Rs. 3000 from 14th July 2017 to 16th July at Myntra.

on Yes Bank Debit and Credit Cards for the minimum spend of Rs. 3000 from 14th July 2017 to 16th July at Myntra. Pay using PhonePe Wallet and get 10% Cashback upto Rs. 150 from 14th July to 16th July.

from 14th July to 16th July. Remember to check out Price Surge Coupons that can give you upto 23% off on selected hours. And also one can make the 'Myntra Shopping Groups' get discount up to 5, 10 or 15% when the individual spends Rs. 4,000, Rs. 8000, and Rs. 20000 respectively and group spend has to be Rs. 15,000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 100,000 respectively. By means of this, one can become also eligible to get Swiggy Offer Rs. 150 off on a minimum order of Rs. 750 on Swiggy and Rs. 500 instant discount + Rs. 1000 goCash in your wallet on domestic flight bookings with a minimum booking amount of Rs. 5000. Click here to get aware of full terms and conditions.

Discount Over Brands: Check Out Now

Women's footwear and Men's casual footwear has 40 - 80% Off and Shirts for Men and Tops for Women, Jeans has 30 - 70% Off. Sunglasses, Sports Shoes has 30 - 60% Off and check below, for our top selected brands with exciting discount tags.

Nike is offering up to 50% Off.

Puma is offering up to 30 - 60% Off.

The Roadster is offering up to 40 - 70% Off.

U.S. POLO ASSN. is offering up to 40 - 60% Off.

BIBA is offering up to 30 - 70% Off.

Vero Moda is offering up to 40 - 60% Off.

Jack & Jones is offering up to 40 - 60% Off.

Go to Myntra now and you can always find the latest Myntra free coupons, discount coupons, coupon codes, promo codes and promotion codes clicking here.

OneIndia News