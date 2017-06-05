MONDAY MASHUP!! Choose among million of Flights, Hotels, Packages From Expedia, Get Upto 50% Off*

Expedia is a travel company that owns and operates on several international global online travel brands. It's primarily a travel meta-search engine and travel fare exaggerator website, operating over more than 200 travel booking websites in more than 75 countries.

Expedia takes you on a journey to the world, piercing millions of options to provide you the best fare available for your booking. Being world's largest and leading online travel company, it assures the perfect bill for your trip, offering more than 3,000 exciting holiday activities. When you chose with Expedia you will be protected by Expedia's Best Price Guarantee, which will refund you TWICE the difference if you find a cheaper price! (T&C apply). Speaking of which, let's take a look at some hottest offers on Flights and Hotels.

Get little more when you Fly:

Sign Up and Shop as an Expedia+ member and unlock the best offers every time you shop. Whenever you travel as an Expedia+ member, you will get a 'Triple Dip' which gives you reward point in each section such as Expedia Points, Airline Reward Points and you may still be able to earn credit-card rewards points on applicable bookings.

Top Hotel deals to explore now at Expedia:

Thinking of sandy beaches of GOA? This June, book your hotel with Expedia and get up to 50% off . You just can't say No, when Goa Sale is ON!

. You just can't say No, when is ON! If you are planning to explore the beauty of Lion City, Singapore then you are in luck. Book your hotel on or before 30th June and get assured up to 25% off .

then you are in luck. Book your hotel on or before 30th June and get assured up to . Thinking outside the box? Travel the world with Expedia, on International Summer Holiday Sale getting up to 25% off on your hotel booking. Your travel period can be on or before 31st July, but remember to book before June 30th.

Don't miss out the Last minute deals from Expedia:

Unplanned journeys have the sweetness of its own. Keep an eye on Last Minute Deals as it brings you the best offers and discounts right to your fingertips. As for today,

Get 71% off on Avana Laemchabang Hotel 14/99 Soi Laemthong 2 Moo. 10 Thungsukhla, Si Racha, Chonburi

on Avana Laemchabang Hotel 14/99 Soi Laemthong 2 Moo. 10 Thungsukhla, Si Racha, Chonburi Get 41% off on Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall Of The Emirates, 6A Street, Al Barsha, Dubai and much more, swipe the deals now.

Explore and uncover your best moments with the world with Expedia. It is trending now, save more landing onto 'Oneindia Coupons' and stay connected to avail tomorrow's best deals and discounts.

OneIndia News