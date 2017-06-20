MobiKwik Monsoon Sale (19th- 25th Jun) : Get 30% SuperCash + Win Vouchers Worth ₹10,000*

The direction of the prevailing wind is changing to bring about Monsoon and the dark cloudburst, heavy rain is on the way with exciting loads of savings, mega prizes from leading digital wallet payment system MobiKwik. This Monsoon, choose MobiKwik as a platform for your bill payment needs and get 30% SuperCash on recharges and bill payments and also with each recharge and bill payment, customers get phenomenal deals on all the big leading brands and they can avail a wide spectrum of offers, vouchers, and prizes; peculiarly up to ₹1000 SuperCash on remarkable brands and recharging about five or more than five times can get them to the voucher worth ₹10,000*. MobiKwik Monsoon Sale will be live from 19th Jun and it will last till 25th Jun 2017. Grab the offers now.

When attractive prizes and vouchers on the horizon, celebrating the first sprinkles of the rainy season is a must. Making online recharge from MobiKwik platform, one can become a lucky winner to avail amazing offers and initially bellow discounts can be redeemed using particular coupon codes for each category.

Get 30% SuperCash on Mobile Prepaid & Postpaid.

Get 30% SuperCash on Mobile DTH & Cable TV.

Get 30% SuperCash on Electricity, Gas & Water.

Get 30% SuperCash on Landline, Data Card & Broadband.

Customers can become eligible to win incomparable vouchers and prizes from big brands that are just by recharging from MobiKwik. With the Monsoon Sale consumers also get the chance to win terrific vouchers and prizes in many different seller categories such as e-commerce, fast food, entertainment, travel and much more. The more one recharges, the more he/she can come close to win vouchers and prizes from Nearby, Jabong, Shopclues, OYO Rooms and much more.

Recharge 2 times and Win vouchers worth ₹1,000.

Recharge 3 times and Win vouchers worth ₹5,000.

Recharge 5 times and Win vouchers worth ₹10,000.

Luck awaits this Monsoon for MobiKwik customers. Go to MobiKwik now and become one of the selected few lottery winners to win further movie ticket offers, travel offers, food offers and remember, all you have to do is recharge and grab the offers.

Opportunity is yours to have, check out all other latest offers from MobiKwik. Go to 'Oneindia Coupons' for free coupons and more.

OneIndia News