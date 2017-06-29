Microsoft Coupons: Get Upto 80% Off on Products, Xbox, Laptops & More*

Microsoft Corporation is a multinational company which develops, manufactures, supports and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers and much more. Products from Microsoft such as Microsoft Windows line of operating systems and the Microsoft Office suite is used by million of users on the everyday basis and it is well known to almost everybody who is even little literate about computers. And nowadays Xbox video game consoles and the Microsoft Surface tablet lineup is getting tremendous popularity by the users and also topping on the must have trendy devices. Now let's take a quick peek on the exciting offers by Microsoft on Amazon & Flipkart followed by other popular offers that can be redeemed from their site at best prices.

Microsoft Store on Amazon: Chose among Xbox, Laptops & Tablets, Surface

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 31.24 cms (Core M/4GB/128GB/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics), Silver Microsoft Office 365 Personal Included is available for Rs. 59,990*

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (Core i5 - 6th Gen/4GB/128GB/Windows 10 Pro/Integrated Graphics/31.242 Centimeter Full HD Display), Silver is available for Rs. 70,000*

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (Core i5 - 6th Gen/8GB/256GB/Windows 10 Pro/Integrated Graphics), Silver is available for Rs. 91,990

Xbox 360 4GB Console is available for Rs. 9,990* after 38% discount & Xbox One 1TB Console - Tom Clancy's The Division Bundle is available for Rs. 39,990 which comes with a greatest games lineup in Xbox history such as Halo 5: Guardians, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Forza Motorsport 6.

Microsoft Store on Flipkart: Chose among Softwares, Gaming & Laptops

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (for Xbox One) is available for Rs. 3,470 after 13% off + Extra 5% off* on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Battleborn (for Xbox One) is available for Rs. 699 after 80% Off + Extra 5% off* on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Microsoft Office 2016 Home & Student is available for Rs. 6,890* + Extra 5% off* on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Microsoft Xbox 360 E 4 GB (Black) is available for Rs. 10,985* after 31% off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Core i5 6th Gen - (4 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 10 Pro) 1724 2 in 1 Laptop (12.3 Inch, Silver, 0.78 kg) is available for Rs. 70,000 after 4% Off + Extra 5% off* on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards and Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange.

Other Offers From Oneindia Coupons:

Buy Office 365 Home for Rs.4619 For 5 PCs or Macs, 5 tablets including iPad, Android or Windows, plus 5 phones with fully installed versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and more and also get 1TB cloud storage per user for up to 5 users.

Install latest Windows 10 @ Rs.7999 only.

Buy top paid apps from Microsoft Store at starting price Just Rs.62.

Go to above-mentioned websites now and fuse your day with great features and experience.

