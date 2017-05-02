List of Upcoming Elections in India

Read the list of assembly elections in India to be held in year 2017 and 2018. Know about the proposed dates of elections in Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

As India is a country consisting of 29 states, elections here are held annually in different states, after any state government completes its five-year tenure.

In 2016, assembly elections were held in these states- Assam (BJP won), Kerala (UDF won), Puducherry (Congress won), Tamil Nadu (AIADMK won) and West Bengal (Trinamool Congress won).

List of Upcoming Elections in India
India is all set to witness a back-to-back series of elections in next two years.

In 2017, assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh (BJP won), Uttarakhand (BJP won), Goa (BJP won), Punjab (Congress won), Manipur (Congress won).

Guajarat and Himachal Pradesh will also go for assembly elections in November 2017 and December 2017, respectively.

In 2018, assembly polls will be held in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Lok Sabha elections or general elections were held in 2014, when the NDA government came into power and Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the country's prime minister.

Next Lok Sabha elections elections will be held in 2019, for which the NDA, UPA and other parties have already begun preparations.

As the nation is all set to witness a back-to-back series of elections in next two years, OneIndia presents a clear picture of upcoming elections and the dates, to keep their readers updated!

Here is all you need to know on when, where and which elections are scheduled to take place in India. Take a look:

S.NoElectionsTerm Completing onElection Proposed in monthNo. of Seats
1PRESIDENT24.07.2017Jun-Jul 20171
2VICE PRESIDENT10.08.2017Jun-Jul 20171
3LOK SABHA03.06.2019Apr-May 2019543+2


Assembly Elections:
S.NoStateTerm Completing onElection Proposed in monthNo. of Seats
1GUJARAT22.01.2018Dec- 2017- Jan 2018182
2HIMACHAL PRADESH07.01.2018Dec- 2017- Jan 201868
3MEGHALAYA06.03.2018Feb-Mar - 201860
4NAGALAND13.03.2018Feb-Mar- 201860
5TRIPURA14.03.2018Feb-Mar - 201860
6KARNATAKA28.05.2018April-May 2018223
7MIZORAM15.12.2018Oct-Nov-201840
8RAJASTHAN20.01.2019Dec 2018-Jan2019200
9CHHATTISGARH05.01.2019Dec 2018-Jan201990
10MADHYA PRADESH07.01.2019Dec 2018-Jan2019230
11SIKKIM27.05.2019Apr-May 201932
12ARUNACHAL PRADESH01.06.2019Apr-May 201960
13TELANGANA08.06.2019May-Jun 2019119
14ODISHA11.06.2019May-Jun 2019147
15ANDHRA PRADESH18.06.2019May-Jun 2019175
16HARYANA02-11-2019Sep-Oct 201990
17MAHARASHTRA09-11-2019Sep-Oct 2019288
18JHARKHAND05.01.2020Nov-Dec 201981
19NCT DELHI22.02.2020Jan-Feb 202070
20JAMMU & KASHMIR*16.03.2021Jan-Feb 202187

Read more about:

assembly elections, gujarat assembly elections 2017, himachal pradesh assembly elections 2017, karnataka assembly elections 2018, nagaland

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 15:19 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...