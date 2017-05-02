List of Upcoming Elections in India

As India is a country consisting of 29 states, elections here are held annually in different states, after any state government completes its five-year tenure.

In 2016, assembly elections were held in these states- Assam (BJP won), Kerala (UDF won), Puducherry (Congress won), Tamil Nadu (AIADMK won) and West Bengal (Trinamool Congress won).

In 2017, assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh (BJP won), Uttarakhand (BJP won), Goa (BJP won), Punjab (Congress won), Manipur (Congress won).

Guajarat and Himachal Pradesh will also go for assembly elections in November 2017 and December 2017, respectively.

In 2018, assembly polls will be held in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Lok Sabha elections or general elections were held in 2014, when the NDA government came into power and Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the country's prime minister.

Next Lok Sabha elections elections will be held in 2019, for which the NDA, UPA and other parties have already begun preparations.

As the nation is all set to witness a back-to-back series of elections in next two years, OneIndia presents a clear picture of upcoming elections and the dates, to keep their readers updated!

Here is all you need to know on when, where and which elections are scheduled to take place in India. Take a look:

S.No Elections Term Completing on Election Proposed in month No. of Seats 1 PRESIDENT 24.07.2017 Jun-Jul 2017 1 2 VICE PRESIDENT 10.08.2017 Jun-Jul 2017 1 3 LOK SABHA 03.06.2019 Apr-May 2019 543+2