In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. The governor appoints the chief minister, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Uttarakhand.
List of Chief Ministers (CM) of Uttarakhand
|Sl. No.
|Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand
|From
|To
|Party
|1
|Nityanand Swami
|Nov 9, 2000
|Oct 29, 2001
|BJP
|2
|Bhagat Singh Koshiyari
|Oct 30, 2001
|Mar 1, 2002
|BJP
|3
|N. D. Tiwari
|Mar 2, 2002
|Mar 7, 2007
|INC
|4
|B. C. Khanduri
|Mar 8, 2007
|Jun 23, 2009
|BJP
|5
|Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
|Jun 24, 2009
|Sep 10, 2011
|BJP
|6
|B. C. Khanduri
|Sep 11, 2011
|Mar 13, 2012
|BJP
|7
|Vijay Bahuguna
|Mar 13, 2012
|Jan 31, 2014
|INC
|8
|Harish Rawat
|Feb 1, 2014
|March 27, 2016
|INC
|(President's rule)
|March 27, 2016
|April 21, 2016
|N/A
|9
|Harish Rawat
|April 21, 2016
|April 22, 2016
|INC
|(President's rule)
|April 22, 2016
|May 11, 2016
|N/A
|10
|Harish Rawat
|May 11, 2016
|Incumbent
|INC