In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. The governor appoints the chief minister, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Uttarakhand.

In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Uttarakhand.

List of Chief Ministers (CM) of Uttarakhand