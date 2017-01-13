List of chief ministers of Uttarakhand

In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Uttarakhand.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. The governor appoints the chief minister, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Uttarakhand.

List of Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand
chief ministers of Uttarakhand.

In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Uttarakhand.

List of Chief Ministers (CM) of Uttarakhand

Sl. No.Chief Ministers of UttarakhandFromToParty
1Nityanand SwamiNov 9, 2000Oct 29, 2001BJP
2Bhagat Singh KoshiyariOct 30, 2001Mar 1, 2002BJP
3N. D. TiwariMar 2, 2002Mar 7, 2007INC
4B. C. KhanduriMar 8, 2007Jun 23, 2009BJP
5Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankJun 24, 2009Sep 10, 2011BJP
6B. C. KhanduriSep 11, 2011Mar 13, 2012BJP
7Vijay BahugunaMar 13, 2012Jan 31, 2014INC
8Harish RawatFeb 1, 2014March 27, 2016INC
 (President's rule)March 27, 2016April 21, 2016N/A
9Harish RawatApril 21, 2016April 22, 2016INC
 (President's rule)April 22, 2016May 11, 2016N/A
10Harish RawatMay 11, 2016IncumbentINC

Read more about:

uttarakhand, uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, dehradun

Other articles published on Jan 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 