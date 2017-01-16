In India the governor is head of the state, but executive authority rests with the chief minister. The governor appoints the CM, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly. Talking about Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal elected for this post record four times. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Punjab.
List of Chief Ministers of Punjab
|SL. No.
|Name of Chief Ministers
|From
|To
|Party
|1
|Gopi Chand Bhargava
|Aug 15, 1947
|Apr 13, 1949
|Indian National Congress
|2
|Bhim Sen Sachar
|Apr 13, 1949
|Oct 18, 1949
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Gopi Chand Bhargava[2]
|Oct 18, 1949
|Jun 20, 1951
|Indian National Congress
|President's rule
|Jun 20, 1951
|Apr 17, 1952
|4
|Bhim Sen Sachar [2]
|Apr 17, 1952
|Jan 23, 1956
|Indian National Congress
|5
|Pratap Singh Kairon
|Jan 23, 1956
|Jun 21, 1964
|Indian National Congress
|6
|Gopi Chand Bhargava[3]
|Jun 21, 1964
|Jul 6, 1964
|Indian National Congress
|7
|Ram Kishan
|Jul 7, 1964
|Jul 5, 1966
|Indian National Congress
|President's rule
|Jul 5, 1966
|Nov 1, 1966
|8
|Giani Gurmukh Singh Mussafir
|Nov 1, 1966
|Mar 8, 1967
|Indian National Congress
|9
|Gurnam Singh
|Mar 8, 1967
|Nov 25, 1967
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|10
|Lachhman Singh Gill
|Nov 25, 1967
|Aug 23, 1968
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|President's rule
|Aug 23, 1968
|Feb 17, 1969
|11
|Gurnam Singh [2]
|Feb 17, 1969
|Mar 27, 1970
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|12
|Parkash Singh Badal
|Mar 27, 1970
|Jun 14, 1971
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|President's rule
|Jun 14, 1971
|Mar 17, 1972
|13
|Zail Singh
|Mar 17, 1972
|Apr 30, 1977
|Indian National Congress
|President's rule
|Apr 30, 1977
|Jun 20, 1977
|14
|Parkash Singh Badal[2]
|Jun 20, 1977
|Feb 17, 1980
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|President's rule
|Feb 17, 1980
|Jun 6, 1980
|15
|Darbara Singh
|Jun 6, 1980
|Oct 10, 1983
|Indian National Congress
|President's rule
|Oct 10, 1983
|Sep 29, 1985
|16
|Surjit Singh Barnala
|Sep 29, 1985
|Jun 11, 1987
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|President's rule
|Jun 11, 1987
|Feb 25, 1992
|17
|Beant Singh
|Feb 25, 1992
|Aug 31, 1995
|Indian National Congress
|18
|Harcharan Singh Brar
|Aug 31, 1995
|Jan 21, 1996
|Indian National Congress
|19
|Rajinder Kaur Bhattal
|Jan 21, 1996
|Feb 11, 1997
|Indian National Congress
|20
|Parkash Singh Badal[3]
|Feb 12, 1997
|Feb 26, 2002
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|21
|Amarinder Singh
|Feb 26, 2002
|Mar 1, 2007
|Indian National Congress
|22
|Parkash Singh Badal[4]
|Mar 1, 2007
|Present
|Shiromani Akali Dal
