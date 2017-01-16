List of Chief Ministers of Punjab

Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Punjab. In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state.

In India the governor is head of the state, but executive authority rests with the chief minister. The governor appoints the CM, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly. Talking about Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal elected for this post record four times. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Punjab.

SL. No.Name of Chief MinistersFromToParty
1Gopi Chand BhargavaAug 15, 1947Apr 13, 1949Indian National Congress
2Bhim Sen SacharApr 13, 1949Oct 18, 1949Indian National Congress
3Gopi Chand Bhargava[2]Oct 18, 1949Jun 20, 1951Indian National Congress
President's ruleJun 20, 1951Apr 17, 1952
4Bhim Sen Sachar [2]Apr 17, 1952Jan 23, 1956Indian National Congress
5Pratap Singh KaironJan 23, 1956Jun 21, 1964Indian National Congress
6Gopi Chand Bhargava[3]Jun 21, 1964Jul 6, 1964Indian National Congress
7Ram KishanJul 7, 1964Jul 5, 1966Indian National Congress
President's ruleJul 5, 1966Nov 1, 1966
8Giani Gurmukh Singh MussafirNov 1, 1966Mar 8, 1967Indian National Congress
9Gurnam SinghMar 8, 1967Nov 25, 1967Shiromani Akali Dal
10Lachhman Singh GillNov 25, 1967Aug 23, 1968Shiromani Akali Dal
President's ruleAug 23, 1968Feb 17, 1969
11Gurnam Singh [2]Feb 17, 1969Mar 27, 1970Shiromani Akali Dal
12Parkash Singh BadalMar 27, 1970Jun 14, 1971Shiromani Akali Dal
President's ruleJun 14, 1971Mar 17, 1972
13Zail SinghMar 17, 1972Apr 30, 1977Indian National Congress
President's ruleApr 30, 1977Jun 20, 1977
14Parkash Singh Badal[2]Jun 20, 1977Feb 17, 1980Shiromani Akali Dal
President's ruleFeb 17, 1980Jun 6, 1980
15Darbara SinghJun 6, 1980Oct 10, 1983Indian National Congress
President's ruleOct 10, 1983Sep 29, 1985
16Surjit Singh BarnalaSep 29, 1985Jun 11, 1987Shiromani Akali Dal
President's ruleJun 11, 1987Feb 25, 1992
17Beant SinghFeb 25, 1992Aug 31, 1995Indian National Congress
18Harcharan Singh BrarAug 31, 1995Jan 21, 1996Indian National Congress
19Rajinder Kaur BhattalJan 21, 1996Feb 11, 1997Indian National Congress
20Parkash Singh Badal[3]Feb 12, 1997Feb 26, 2002Shiromani Akali Dal
21Amarinder SinghFeb 26, 2002Mar 1, 2007Indian National Congress
22Parkash Singh Badal[4]Mar 1, 2007PresentShiromani Akali Dal

