In India the governor is head of the state, but executive authority rests with the chief minister. The governor appoints the CM, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly. Talking about Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal elected for this post record four times. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of Punjab.

List of Chief Ministers of Punjab

SL. No. Name of Chief Ministers From To Party 1 Gopi Chand Bhargava Aug 15, 1947 Apr 13, 1949 Indian National Congress 2 Bhim Sen Sachar Apr 13, 1949 Oct 18, 1949 Indian National Congress 3 Gopi Chand Bhargava[2] Oct 18, 1949 Jun 20, 1951 Indian National Congress President's rule Jun 20, 1951 Apr 17, 1952 4 Bhim Sen Sachar [2] Apr 17, 1952 Jan 23, 1956 Indian National Congress 5 Pratap Singh Kairon Jan 23, 1956 Jun 21, 1964 Indian National Congress 6 Gopi Chand Bhargava[3] Jun 21, 1964 Jul 6, 1964 Indian National Congress 7 Ram Kishan Jul 7, 1964 Jul 5, 1966 Indian National Congress President's rule Jul 5, 1966 Nov 1, 1966 8 Giani Gurmukh Singh Mussafir Nov 1, 1966 Mar 8, 1967 Indian National Congress 9 Gurnam Singh Mar 8, 1967 Nov 25, 1967 Shiromani Akali Dal 10 Lachhman Singh Gill Nov 25, 1967 Aug 23, 1968 Shiromani Akali Dal President's rule Aug 23, 1968 Feb 17, 1969 11 Gurnam Singh [2] Feb 17, 1969 Mar 27, 1970 Shiromani Akali Dal 12 Parkash Singh Badal Mar 27, 1970 Jun 14, 1971 Shiromani Akali Dal President's rule Jun 14, 1971 Mar 17, 1972 13 Zail Singh Mar 17, 1972 Apr 30, 1977 Indian National Congress President's rule Apr 30, 1977 Jun 20, 1977 14 Parkash Singh Badal[2] Jun 20, 1977 Feb 17, 1980 Shiromani Akali Dal President's rule Feb 17, 1980 Jun 6, 1980 15 Darbara Singh Jun 6, 1980 Oct 10, 1983 Indian National Congress President's rule Oct 10, 1983 Sep 29, 1985 16 Surjit Singh Barnala Sep 29, 1985 Jun 11, 1987 Shiromani Akali Dal President's rule Jun 11, 1987 Feb 25, 1992 17 Beant Singh Feb 25, 1992 Aug 31, 1995 Indian National Congress 18 Harcharan Singh Brar Aug 31, 1995 Jan 21, 1996 Indian National Congress 19 Rajinder Kaur Bhattal Jan 21, 1996 Feb 11, 1997 Indian National Congress 20 Parkash Singh Badal[3] Feb 12, 1997 Feb 26, 2002 Shiromani Akali Dal 21 Amarinder Singh Feb 26, 2002 Mar 1, 2007 Indian National Congress 22 Parkash Singh Badal[4] Mar 1, 2007 Present Shiromani Akali Dal

OneIndia News