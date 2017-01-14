List of Chief Ministers of Manipur

In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state.

Read full list of chief ministers of Manipur, the northeast Indian state of Manipur. In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. The governor appoints the chief minister, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly.

Okram Ibobi Singh

List of Chief Ministers (CM) of Manipur

Sl. NoName of Chief MinistersFromToParty
1Mairembam Koireng SinghJul 1, 1963Jan 11, 1967INC
 President's ruleJan 12, 1967Mar 19, 1967 
2Mairembam Koireng SinghMar 20, 1967Oct 4, 1967INC
3Longjam Thambou SinghOct 13, 1967Oct 24, 1967Manipur United Front
 President's ruleOct 25, 1967Feb 18, 1968 
4Mairembam Koireng SinghFeb 19, 1968Oct 16, 1969INC
 President's ruleOct 17, 1969Mar 22, 1972 
5Mohammed AlimuddinMar 23, 1972Mar 27, 1973MPP
 President's ruleMar 28, 1973Mar 3, 1974 
6Mohammed AlimuddinMar 4, 1974Jul 9, 1974MPP
7Yangmasho ShaizaJul 10, 1974Dec 5, 1974MHU
8Raj Kumar Dorendra SinghDec 6, 1974May 15, 1977INC
 President's ruleMay 16, 1977Jun 28, 1977 
9Yangmasho ShaizaJun 29, 1977Nov 13, 1979JNP
 President's ruleNov 14, 1979Jan 13, 1980 
10Raj Kumar Dorendra SinghJan 14, 1980Nov 26, 1980INC
11Rishang KeishingNov 27, 1980Feb 27, 1981INC
 President's ruleFeb 28, 1981Jun 18, 1981 
12Rishang KeishingJun 19, 1981Mar 3, 1988INC(I)
13Raj Kumar Jaichandra SinghMar 4, 1988Feb 22, 1990INC
14Raj Kumar Ranbir SinghFeb 23, 1990Jan 6, 1992MRP
 President's ruleJan 7, 1992Apr 7, 1992 
15Raj Kumar Dorendra SinghApr 8, 1992Apr 10, 1993INC
 President's ruleDec 31, 1993Dec 13, 1994 
16Rishang KeishingDec 14, 1994Dec 15, 1997INC
17Wahengbam Nipamacha SinghDec 16, 1997Feb 14, 2001MSCP
18Radhabinod KoijamFeb 15, 2001Jun 1, 2001SAP
 President's ruleJun 2, 2001Mar 6, 2002 
19Okram Ibobi SinghMar 7, 2002Mar 1, 2007INC
20Okram Ibobi SinghMar 2, 2007Mar 13, 2012INC
21Okram Ibobi SinghMar 14, 2012PresentINC

