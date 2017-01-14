Read full list of chief ministers of Manipur, the northeast Indian state of Manipur. In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. The governor appoints the chief minister, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly.
List of Chief Ministers (CM) of Manipur
|Sl. No
|Name of Chief Ministers
|From
|To
|Party
|1
|Mairembam Koireng Singh
|Jul 1, 1963
|Jan 11, 1967
|INC
|President's rule
|Jan 12, 1967
|Mar 19, 1967
|2
|Mairembam Koireng Singh
|Mar 20, 1967
|Oct 4, 1967
|INC
|3
|Longjam Thambou Singh
|Oct 13, 1967
|Oct 24, 1967
|Manipur United Front
|President's rule
|Oct 25, 1967
|Feb 18, 1968
|4
|Mairembam Koireng Singh
|Feb 19, 1968
|Oct 16, 1969
|INC
|President's rule
|Oct 17, 1969
|Mar 22, 1972
|5
|Mohammed Alimuddin
|Mar 23, 1972
|Mar 27, 1973
|MPP
|President's rule
|Mar 28, 1973
|Mar 3, 1974
|6
|Mohammed Alimuddin
|Mar 4, 1974
|Jul 9, 1974
|MPP
|7
|Yangmasho Shaiza
|Jul 10, 1974
|Dec 5, 1974
|MHU
|8
|Raj Kumar Dorendra Singh
|Dec 6, 1974
|May 15, 1977
|INC
|President's rule
|May 16, 1977
|Jun 28, 1977
|9
|Yangmasho Shaiza
|Jun 29, 1977
|Nov 13, 1979
|JNP
|President's rule
|Nov 14, 1979
|Jan 13, 1980
|10
|Raj Kumar Dorendra Singh
|Jan 14, 1980
|Nov 26, 1980
|INC
|11
|Rishang Keishing
|Nov 27, 1980
|Feb 27, 1981
|INC
|President's rule
|Feb 28, 1981
|Jun 18, 1981
|12
|Rishang Keishing
|Jun 19, 1981
|Mar 3, 1988
|INC(I)
|13
|Raj Kumar Jaichandra Singh
|Mar 4, 1988
|Feb 22, 1990
|INC
|14
|Raj Kumar Ranbir Singh
|Feb 23, 1990
|Jan 6, 1992
|MRP
|President's rule
|Jan 7, 1992
|Apr 7, 1992
|15
|Raj Kumar Dorendra Singh
|Apr 8, 1992
|Apr 10, 1993
|INC
|President's rule
|Dec 31, 1993
|Dec 13, 1994
|16
|Rishang Keishing
|Dec 14, 1994
|Dec 15, 1997
|INC
|17
|Wahengbam Nipamacha Singh
|Dec 16, 1997
|Feb 14, 2001
|MSCP
|18
|Radhabinod Koijam
|Feb 15, 2001
|Jun 1, 2001
|SAP
|President's rule
|Jun 2, 2001
|Mar 6, 2002
|19
|Okram Ibobi Singh
|Mar 7, 2002
|Mar 1, 2007
|INC
|20
|Okram Ibobi Singh
|Mar 2, 2007
|Mar 13, 2012
|INC
|21
|Okram Ibobi Singh
|Mar 14, 2012
|Present
|INC
OneIndia News