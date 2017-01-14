Read full list of chief ministers of Manipur, the northeast Indian state of Manipur. In the Republic of India, a chief minister is the head of government of the state. The governor appoints the chief minister, whose council of ministers are collectively responsible to the assembly.

List of Chief Ministers (CM) of Manipur

Sl. No Name of Chief Ministers From To Party 1 Mairembam Koireng Singh Jul 1, 1963 Jan 11, 1967 INC President's rule Jan 12, 1967 Mar 19, 1967 2 Mairembam Koireng Singh Mar 20, 1967 Oct 4, 1967 INC 3 Longjam Thambou Singh Oct 13, 1967 Oct 24, 1967 Manipur United Front President's rule Oct 25, 1967 Feb 18, 1968 4 Mairembam Koireng Singh Feb 19, 1968 Oct 16, 1969 INC President's rule Oct 17, 1969 Mar 22, 1972 5 Mohammed Alimuddin Mar 23, 1972 Mar 27, 1973 MPP President's rule Mar 28, 1973 Mar 3, 1974 6 Mohammed Alimuddin Mar 4, 1974 Jul 9, 1974 MPP 7 Yangmasho Shaiza Jul 10, 1974 Dec 5, 1974 MHU 8 Raj Kumar Dorendra Singh Dec 6, 1974 May 15, 1977 INC President's rule May 16, 1977 Jun 28, 1977 9 Yangmasho Shaiza Jun 29, 1977 Nov 13, 1979 JNP President's rule Nov 14, 1979 Jan 13, 1980 10 Raj Kumar Dorendra Singh Jan 14, 1980 Nov 26, 1980 INC 11 Rishang Keishing Nov 27, 1980 Feb 27, 1981 INC President's rule Feb 28, 1981 Jun 18, 1981 12 Rishang Keishing Jun 19, 1981 Mar 3, 1988 INC(I) 13 Raj Kumar Jaichandra Singh Mar 4, 1988 Feb 22, 1990 INC 14 Raj Kumar Ranbir Singh Feb 23, 1990 Jan 6, 1992 MRP President's rule Jan 7, 1992 Apr 7, 1992 15 Raj Kumar Dorendra Singh Apr 8, 1992 Apr 10, 1993 INC President's rule Dec 31, 1993 Dec 13, 1994 16 Rishang Keishing Dec 14, 1994 Dec 15, 1997 INC 17 Wahengbam Nipamacha Singh Dec 16, 1997 Feb 14, 2001 MSCP 18 Radhabinod Koijam Feb 15, 2001 Jun 1, 2001 SAP President's rule Jun 2, 2001 Mar 6, 2002 19 Okram Ibobi Singh Mar 7, 2002 Mar 1, 2007 INC 20 Okram Ibobi Singh Mar 2, 2007 Mar 13, 2012 INC 21 Okram Ibobi Singh Mar 14, 2012 Present INC

OneIndia News