Keshav Prasad Maurya: From Tea seller to BJP chief of Uttar Pradesh

Maurya was born in Sirathu in Kausambhi district. His father Shyam Lal runs a tea stall in their village. Maurya went to study Hindi Literature at the Hindu Sahitya Sammelan in Allahabad. Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is learnt Keshav used to sell tea and newspaper at his father's stall during his childhood days.

Political life:

Keeping a very low profile, Maurya started his political year with being defeated as he lost two consecutive assembly elections, 2002 and 2007. He has been associated with the RSS and the VHP-Bajrang Dal from an early age. He also participated in the gauraksha (cow-protection) movements and Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Maurya won seat from Sirathu assembly under BJP. After two years, Maurya secured the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 with five lakh votes. In 2016, Maurya was declared as BJP chief of Uttar Pradesh.

Criminal Charges:

Maurya, currently a Lok Sabha MP from Phulpur have many criminal background. A murder case was also registered against him. 11 criminal cases was registered against him when he filed an affidavit with Election Commission during Lok Sabha polls 2014.

Controversies:

Soon after winning Maurya, got embroiled in controversy when he was weighed against coins in Kanpur for insulting the Indian currency by the party workers. Another controversy was when a poster depicting Maurya as 'Lord Krishna' and other politicians as Kauravas appeared across Varanasi.