It's BLACK THURSDAY!! Nike Shoes With Heavy Discounts, Shop Now

There is a distance to be covered, streaks to be broken and heights to be reached. If you are having a comfort in dynamism or you walk with a innovative step, for each milestone of life, you hear the footsteps talking to you in the language of 'NIKE' and you just have this feeling that you are one step ahead from where you have to be.

No wonder, there is no substitute to the ton of quality products on ones NIKE Shelf, but in this article let's dig out 9 Must Have Running Shoes for Women, who dedicate themselves to good body shape.

1. NIKE FREE RN 2017 iD

Weighing less than previous versions and featuring an modernized knit material for your comfort. This 'runner' is a custom-made, which means you can chose your own style , edit the color choice and you can expect delivery within 3 weeks of time. By adding fades, speckles and giving the final touch with graphics, city icons or personal iD, you can make sure 'the unique design' will be present in your rack. Current price: 10,595 ₹.

2. Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

With the natural flexibility and adaptive fit, The Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 features light weight cushioning for a smooth ride. Weighing approximately 183grms, this featherweight 'runner' developed thoroughly understanding bio-mechanics of runners' feet in motion. If you need inside out flexibility for your feet, then it should be your first choice. Current price:13,495 ₹.

3. Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

With miles of comfort Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017 escorts an exceptionally flexible out-sole and Flyknit fabric, tri-star out-sole expands the natural flow for your feet. This 'runner' comes with Foam mid-sole doubles as an out-sole and Flywire cables integrate with the laces for the perfect fit and the texture gives the look afresh. Current price: 10,995 ₹.

4. Nike Free RN 2017

Nike Free RN 2017 Women's running shoe features single-layer knit material, that is soft and breathable to aid your passion for running. This 'runner' equipped with strong, lightweight cables, minimal tongue design with rounded heel, weighing: 191 grams approx. Current price: 8,495 ₹.

5. Nike Air Zoom Span

Delivering, stability and impact protection with a mid-foot saddle, Nike Air Zoom Span has plush, responsive cushioning. You can expect decent multi-surface traction with waffle out-sole pattern and decoupled crash rail especially guarantees a smooth transition. Current price: 8,295 ₹.

6. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33

Heal your running style from responsive cushioning and consistent fit with engineered mesh. On Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 quality remains best and irreplaceable. This 'runner' weighs approximately 244 grams and fit in budget. Current price: 6,997 ₹.

7. Nike FREE RN CMTR iD

Unroll your imagination choosing and customize wide variety of style on Nike FREE RN CMTR iD. Armed with dynamic movement and pliable Support, this 'runner' has enhanced visibility in dim light from reflective elements. If someone looking for a comfort on free run, Nike FREE RN CMTR iD should be their top choice. Current price: 11,295 ₹.

8. NIKE LUNARGLIDE 8 iD

Breathable support, smooth ride and seemingly lightweight wrapped in NIKE LUNARGLIDE 8 iD. You can customize the design with exclusive graphics, flag iD options and much more. Current price: 12,495 ₹.

9. NIKE AIR MAX 2017

This 'runner' known for his Luxurious comfort. With Flymesh upper for ventilation, moulded foam to wrap your mid-foot, cushion mid-sole for impact protection, flex grooves aligned with the Max Air unit to establish superior flexibility, NIKE AIR MAX 2017 is one of a kind. Fashion to plush comfort is loaded with the great design. If you are looking for a long term relationship with running, you have a easy choice with NIKE AIR MAX 2017. Current price: 15,995 ₹.

