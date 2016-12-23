In Pics: Santa Claus makes an appearance across the world

Bengaluru, Dec 23: While many believe that there is no Santa Claus, the following pictures restore a kid's faith that there is a man out there, with long white beard, dressed in red distributing gifts to everyone on Christmas.

Santa sightings are common this time of the year. In Western countries, families usually flock to shopping malls and centres to click pictures with Santa Claus.

With just two days left for Christmas, here are some pictures of Santa sightings from around the world, spreading happiness and cheer:

Santa Claus spotted in Shimla A man dressed as Santa Claus plays with children during Christmas celebration at a church in Shimla. Daredevil Santa seen in Lima Traffic police officer Marco Chira, dressed in a Santa Claus costume, performs tricks on his moving motorcycle outside the government palace in downtown Lima, Peru Santas participate in a race in Madrid Thousands of people ran in the annual Santa race through the streets of Madrid, Spain. Santa Claus spreads cheer in Jabalpur Children enjoying with a Santa Claus ahead of Christmas festival in Jabalpur. Diver Santa seen in Tokyo A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish during the annual Christmas event at Tokyo's Sunshine International Aquarium in Tokyo. Santas participate in skiing event in Maine Skiers dressed as Santa Claus participate in the annual Santa Sunday event at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. Santa Claus spotted at Taj Mahal Santa Claus from Finland poses in front of Taj Mahal during his visit to India.

OneIndia News