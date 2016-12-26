In Pics: From Peshawar to Paris, people celebrate Christmas

Bengaluru, Dec 26: People around the world participated in church services and festivities bringing in the cheer and happiness. From Peshawar to New Delhi, everyone was seen celebrating Christmas.

Pope Francis in his Christmas message prayed for the people of Syria, who are currently caught in a war. He also prayed for the people of Israel and Palestine and all those who were affected due to terrorism.

Here are some images of people celebrating Christmas across the world:

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas in Vatican Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Tight security in Paris for Christmas French Police officers patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral as worshipers arrive for the Christmas eve mass in Paris, France. Worshipers throng Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi People celebrating Christmas light candles at Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi. Chennai celebrates Christmas Midnight service in Chennai witnessed scores of of worshipers on Dec 24. Revellers celebrate Christmas in Bhopal Archbishop Leo Cornelio performs mid-night mass on the occasion of Christmas at St Francis Church in Bhopal. Christmas celebrations in Jammu A boy dressed as Santa kisses the feet of baby Jesus' statue after Christmas prayers at the Saint Mary's Garrison Church in Jammu on Sunday. Tight security in Peshawar for Christmas Pakistani Christians woman attend the Christmas mass at a church in Peshawar, Pakistan. There was tight security in several places where Christmas celebrations were being held.

OneIndia News