A marriage certificate is an official statement that two people are married.

[Linking Aadhaar with marriage certificate may be mandatory soon]

In India, Marriages can be registered either under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 or under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

It is a legal proof you are married and the most vital document of a marriage. In 2006, the Supreme Court made it compulsory to register the marriage for the women protection.

Procedure to apply

For Marriage Registration under Hindu Act: You can apply at office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in whose jurisdiction the husband or wife resides on any working day.

Fill the Application form duly signed by both husband and wife.

Verification of all the documents is carried out on the date of application and a day is fixed for the appointment and communicated to the parties for registration.

On the said day, both parties, alongwith a Gazetted Officer who attended their marriage, need to be present before the ADM. The Certificate is issued on the same day.

Click Here For the registration of marriage under Hindu Marriage Act

Click Here For the registration of marriage under Special Marriage Act

Documents Required

Completely filled application form signed by both husband and wife

Proof of Address- Voter ID/ Ration Card/ Passport, Driving License

Proof of Date of Birth of both husband and wife

2 passport sized photographs, 1 marriage photograph

Separate Marriage Affidavits in prescribed format from Husband & Wife

Aadhaar Card

All documents must be self attested.

Marriage Invitation Card

For Online Registration: Click Here

Select your district and continue.

Fill in husband's details and choose "Registration of Marriage Certificate".

Fill in Marriage Certificate form and choose date of appointment.

Click "Submit Application"

You will be allotted a temporary number that will be found printed on the acknowledgement slip and application form is done.

Take a printout of acknowledgement slip as well.

Appointment

In case of Hindu Marriage Act, you will get an appointment within 15 days of the online registration, but in case of Special Marriage Act, it may take upto 60 days.

Witness

Any person who has attended the wedding of the couple can be a witness and must have a PAN Card and a Proof of Residence.

'Tatkal' Marriage Certificate

In April 2014, the Revenue Department of Delhi government introduced a 'tatkal' service ensuring a single-day authorisation of the marriage under which the registration process will be undertaken on priority.

The service, which became operational on April 22, 2014 enables citizens to register their nuptials and get a certificate issued within 24 hours on payment of Rs. 10,000 as a fee.

Benefits of Marriage Certificate

If you are applying for a passport or opening a bank account after the wedding, then Marriage Certificate is required.

Extremely helpful in obtaining visas for both husband and wife.

As the foreign embassies in India as well as in countries outside India, do not recognize traditional marriages, the Marriage Certificate is mandatory for the couple to travel abroad using a spouse visa.

Enables a spouse in claiming life insurance return or bank deposits in case of demise of the Insurer or depositor without any nominee.

Fees

Rs 100/- in case of Hindu Marriage Act

Rs 150/- in case of Special Marriage Act

Deposit the fees with the cashier of the District and attach the receipt with the application form.

If you want to obtain a marriage certificate in Karnataka, then Click Here.