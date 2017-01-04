'Hate speech maker': Ram Shankar Katheria

BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria is prominent leader in Uttar Pradesh whose role in upcoming assembly polls is going to be vital. The member of Parliament from Agra constituency was the former minister of state in HRD ministry. He was a minister of state in the HRD till July 6, 2016.

He had courted a controversy last year for making an alleged hate speech along with BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri Babu Lal. Ketheria had reportedly called for revenge against the Muslims following the killing of a VHP worker.

Date and place of birth: September 21, 1964, Etawah (Uttar Pradesh)

Career and education: He was a professor of Hindi at the Agra University. He holds BA and MA degrees.

According to www.myneta.info, Katheria holds a doctrate degree.