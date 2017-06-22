Great News! ZERO CANCELLATION FEES On Flight Bookings* at Paytm, Find Out More

Making online domestic flight ticket booking without facing any hustles at the ticket counter has always come at a price; as luck would have it, if customers wanted to cancel the booking for some reason then the 'cancellation handling fee' for booked flight tickets awaited them in the corner of T&C. Out of the clear blue sky, now there is a good news for those who want to save some big bucks with online flight ticket bookings as those unreasonable fees have just departed from Paytm platform for good. Canceling a booked tickets on Paytm has become effortless and no additional handling or processing fee will be applied other than cancellation fee from the respective airline.

Even though customers requested a ticket cancellation before weeks on online travel sites in India they needed to pay certain cancellation handling fee but now at the first time in India Paytm introduced new service to its customer which guarantees no additional handling or processing fees and top on that it is offering huge cashback on flight ticket bookings such as,

Paytm offering FLAT ₹750 cashback on flight ticket bookings with the minimum order value of ₹5,000.

On international flight ticket bookings, users get 10% cashback upto ₹10,000 on the minimum order value of ₹10,000.

Three users stand a chance to win 100% cashback voucher to buy the iPhone 7 Red, on Paytm and there is no minimum order value on flight ticket bookings.

It is not a sudden boom that Paytm went through exponential growth in travel segment and became a major part of online travel ticket booking service and now it reached another milestone with zero additional handling or processing fee. Users can easily find airline tickets from Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India, Jet Airways and many more renowned airlines at Paytm. And with special flight deals, numerous discounts & other cashback offers the booking of tickets have gotten more exciting. Paytm also introduced new flights between many places in India. Now it is in users fingertips to enjoy an incredible traveling experience on one of the fastest online flight booking services. Go to Paytm to book your tickets now. To know more about other offers and discounts go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and be notified.

OneIndia News