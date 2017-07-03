Go Save Today (GST) Sale! Upto Rs.15000 Off on Flights* at Yatra, MMT & Goibibo

This July it doesn't matter if you are a tourist, vacationer, sightseer or globetrotter; the deals on your holiday booking seems to be heightened by GST roll out as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, and Goibibo pitching exciting offers like Monsoon Sale which easily comes under your budget and top on that save some money on each booking with cashback and many such offers. Before GST, economy-class air travel used to have a tax rate of 6% which now came down to fixed at 5% but as the business class tickets went up from 9% to 12%, unforeseen plans will become hard to seize if one wants to travel in economy class due to limited availability of seats. But no worries whatsoever; check out these popular 'Go Save Today' offers that make sure to reward you for each time you book your tickets online.

Offer From MakeMyTrip:

International Flights Offer: Use coupon INTLASIA (for Asia) and INTLWORLD (for rest of the World) and get Upto Rs. 15,000 INSTANT OFF on International Flights. This offer is valid till 7th July'17. Book your travel dates now to save a load of money.

Use coupon FLYNEW on an international flight originating from India and get upto Rs. 25,000 cashback to a wallet. The offer is valid on 2 booking per email id during the offer period and also one can pay 20% (upto Rs. 2,500) of the booking amount using your MakeMyTrip Wallet balance

Use coupon HSBCINT and get Upto Rs. 7,500 cashback to card on All International Flights. Hurry, as this offer is valid only for today.

Use coupon code 1200OFF to get Upto Rs. 1,200 INSTANT OFF on Domestic Flights and IndiGo & SpiceJet airfares are starting from just Rs. 699*. Hurry, as this offer is valid till 3rd July 4 PM.

Offer From Yatra:

Offer on International Flights: Plan your holiday in advance through Yatra website or Android app and get up to Rs.10,000 OFF on international flights using the promo code INTFLY17. Hurry now, as this is a limited period.

Monsoon Special: Plan your stay in advance with best hotels using the promo code HOTEL17 and get discounts up to 70% + 10% off using eCash. With this exciting combo, choose a domestic hotel of your preference and avail the respective offer. This offer is valid until July 7, 2017, hurry and book your rooms now.

Offer From Goibibo:

World On Sale: Get Up to Rs. 15,000 OFF on international flight ticket bookings till 6th July'17 when you make a minimum booking of Rs. 10,000 with promo code FLYTODAY.

Instant Travel Mega Discount: Get upto Rs. 1500 instant off on Domestic Flights using the promo code GOJULY till 5th July'17 with minimum booking amount Rs 3500 and hurry now as this offer is valid for Domestic Flight travel between only 1st July to 20th July'17.

Plan ahead and book your flight tickets now to be in a comfortable position as there may be limited seats available when you want an On-Go flight which is the effect caused by travelers who might not prefer to travel in business class due to a greater fare. Book now and save now. For more go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and find other free coupons and discounts on your holiday stay or flight bookings.

OneIndia News