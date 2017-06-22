Free Trial For 7 Days? What Is Amazon Prime Wardrobe, Find Out Now

Often you like a dress, you don't like a dress; often the clothing you ordered from online fits perfectly or it doesn't fit. Over a million of apparel and the word 'impossible' catches up in the ear when you think of buying or trying out something new. Yes, it was an old way of shopping. Now it is going to be 'your way of shopping' with Amazon Prime Wardrobe. Select at least three 'Prime Wardrobe-Eligible' pieces from over a million apparel options and ready to be privileged of trying them on, even before you buy them.

Amazons new program 'Prime Wardrobe' is one of a kind as the consumers will get a shipment of their selections to their doorstep in a resealable return box with a prepaid shipping label and after they 'try on' the clothes in the comfort of their home they can decide whether to have it or leave it at their doorstep for easy returns. Amazon Prime Wardrobe covered by free scheduled pickups and top on that, if consumers decide to own at least three items then they become eligible to get a 10% discount on their purchase. Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets consumers choose among 15 item of their choice and if they chose to keep 5 or more items, the discount jumps to 20%. Customers can choose among million of items from big brands for women, men, kids, and babies and they pay only for the items they are satisfied with. Straightforwardly, Amazon Prime Wardrobe transforms all homes into a dazzling dressing room without performing any magic. As the name suggests, this amazing facility is available for Prime Members. Join with the Amazon Prime family to avail abundant benefits now.

This is how it works elaborately:

Pick three or more items from the clothing, shoes, and accessories category on your digital box at Amazon.

Shipment will be done with the resealable box.

Try out and decide. You will have seven positive days to think about what to keep and what not to.

Complete your purchase on Amazon and select return on the items you wish to return.

Schedule a free pick-up with a smile on your face, as unattended pickup makes the return effortless.

This year, as soon as Prime Wardrobe goes live, 'Fashion Sales' on Amazon is predicted to hit a new height. Customers are eager to try out the endless possibility delivering from the Amazon. This program is currently in beta stage, but enthusiasts can sign up to get an alert when it officially launches on their region.To know more amazing offers from Amazon visit 'Oneindia Coupons' and be notified.

OneIndia News