Foodpanda's Top 8 Restaurants Of The Month is Trending Today!! Place Your Order

Call it Foodpanda or Menu of restaurants, their food delivery marketplace is always available to serve your hunger. With a decent discount from your favorite restaurant, with a free delivery to your doorstep, the taste of food just got better. Let's take a little tour of the restaurants that are popular this month, providing great experience to its consumers and made their way in our top list.

Ammi's Biryani: Ammi's Biryani having a great month with a flooded orders of Chicken Hyderabadi Biryani, Executive Chicken Biryani, Andhra Chicken Biryani, Mutton Hyderabadi Biryani, Veg. Hyderabadi Biryani, Executive Andhra Biryani, Chicken Tikka Biryani, Guntur Chicken, Executive Chicken Meal and Chicken Tikka. You can have your favorite with a 15% Off, using the code: AB15

Yo! China: Offering flat 20% off on every order, Yo! China took its initiative to move towards one of your favorite. This month, Hakka Noodles, Fried RiceChilli Garlic Noodles, Classic Chilli Chicken Dry, Classic Honey Chilli Potato, Classic Veg. Manchurian, Veg. Spring Roll Chicken Lollypop, Crispy Honey Chicken and Chicken Sui Mai, stayed top in their menu.

Papa John's: Who doesn't like Pizza? Buy 1 Get1 Pizza free is currently offered by Papa John's. Those who are into vegetarian food rushed the delivery guy ordering Garlic Parmesan Bread Sticks, Cheese Sticks, Veg. Single Topping Box, Farm Fresh Pizza Veg, Veg. Double Toppping Box Garden Special Pizza Veg, Farm Fresh Pizza Veg, Papa's Paneer Pizza Veg and Veg. Curry Pizza. On the red-dot section Chicken Barbecue Pizza remained alone with drizzled sweet, tangy BBQ sauce finished with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Hut: The one and only 'Pizza Hut' currently offering a 50% off on order of 2 medium pan pizzas, valid on "Flat 50% off" category and many special Offer on Medium Sig/Sup Pizza. Veggie Lover, Triple Chicken Feast Tandoori Paneer, Paneer Vegorama, Exotica Country Feast, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Supreme waved their flag of popularity.

Rollmaal: The spice, crisp rolled in paratha has its own fabulous taste that will be lingering on your tongue. 12" Roll, 9" Roll , Chilli Paneer Roll, Chicken Kurchan Roll, Chilli Chicken Roll, Chicken Pocket Friendly Meal , Spiced Green Galouti Kebab, Paneer Kurchan Roll, Veg. Pocket Friendly Meal and Chettinad Southy "Mind It" Roll, rolled in the popular orders.

Baskin Robbins: Need to cool down? Summer getting to you hard? It seems, Foodpanda helping to deliver the coolness to your door with Baskin Robbins. Honey Nut Crunch Ice Cream, Butterscotch Ribbon Ice Cream and Belgian Bliss Ice Cream got into the popular list providing customers with pleasant flavors of yummier ice-creams.

BOX8.in: Spicy Paneer Meal, Veg. Farm Fresh Wrap, Murg Dum Biryani, Shahi Paneer Biryani, Tandoori Paneer Wrap, Veg. Mayo Tikki Wrap, Chicken Overload Meal, Veg. Bombay Special Sandwich, Veggie Delight Sandwich and Paneer Makhani Meal was order often and made their way to the popularity. Box your hunger with the 20% on Min order value Rs 298. Max discount of 200. Land to the foodpanda.com right now.

Subway: What else is the great place to find submarine sandwiches(sub) and salads than Subway. Crispy, crunchy, and delicious 'Veggie Delite Sub' seemed to be liked a lot by the vegetarians, as it stayed on the top in their menu with Paneer Tikka Sub, Popular Corn & Peas Sub and Aloo Patty Sub. And Non-veg lovers seemed to love the lightly seasoned chicken breast 'Roasted Chicken Breast Sub', 'Chicken Tikka Sub' the ethnic flair a lot and Tandoori Chicken Sub and Italian B.M.T. Sub Tuna Sub stayed along with them.

