Flashback 2016: The deadliest year for terror attacks?

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Was 2016 the deadliest year in terms of terror attacks across the world? With several attacks carried out across the world this year, Europe and the Middle East bore the brunt of such attacks and witnessed the maximum number of casualties.

One hundred and seventy people were killed in Europe until July 2016 in terrorist attacks. Countries such as Turkey, Libya, Pakistan too witnessed several casualties due to the attacks.

Here is a list of major terror attacks this year:

(Terror attacks that rocked India in 2016)

1. Kokrajhar attacks leaves 14 dead: 14 people were killed after suspected Bodo militants opened fire in a crowded market on August 5. One of the attackers was killed by security officials, whereas the remaining two managed to escape.

2. Uri attack shakes the nation: 19 soldiers were killed after four militants attacked an army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir on September 18. One of the deadliest terror strikes in recent times, the four militants who carried out the attack were said to be from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who infiltrated across the LoC.

3. Terrorists attack army camp in Baramulla: Terrorists on October 2 attacked a BSF camp in Baramulla killing one security personnel. The attack came weeks after the Uri attack where 19 army soldiers were killed.

4. Militants attack army camp in Handwara, J&K: Militants opened fire at a Rashtriya Rifles camp in Handwara on October 6. Army jawans retaliated to the firing and killed three militants.

5. Entrepreneurship Development Institute comes under attack: The Entrepreneurship Development Institute building came under attack again on October 10 after militants took over the building. They burned mattresses to attract attention of the security forces, who approached the building on seeing the fire. The stand-off between security forces and the militants ended after 56 hours.

6. Army base attacked in Nagrota: Heavily armed militants disguised as police officers stormed an army camp in Nagrota on Nov 29. Seven soldiers were killed in the attack.

Terror attacks in Europe, the Middle East and the US

1. 65 killed near a training camp in Zliten, Libya: On January 7, a suicide bomb blast killed atleast 65 police recruits at a training camp in Zliten, western Libya. Though no terror outfit claimed responsibility for the attack, authorities in Libya attributed the attack to Islamic State.

2. 28 killed after jihadist take hostages at Splendid Hotel in Burkina Faso: On January 15, four al-Mourabitoun militants, stormed into Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso and took hostages. After a 15-hour siege ended, 150 hostages were freed by security forces but 28 people from different countries were killed.

3. 70 killed in Baghdad twin suicide bombing: 70 people were killed and over 100 injured on February 29 after suicide bombers blew themselves up in a market in Sadr City, Baghdad. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

4. Car bomb kills 34 in Ankara, Turkey: A car bomb exploded in the Turkish capital Ankara on March 13 killing 34 people and injuring over 100. Turkish authorities attributed the attack to outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.

5. Brussels airport attack kills 32: One of the most talked about attacks of the year, fear struck Brussels after two bombs exploded inside the Zaventem airport killing 31 people. Another bomb went off in a subway station shortly after killing another person. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

6. Lahore easter attack kills over 60: Over 60 people died on March 27 after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a public park in Lahore. Authorities said that the bomber targetted Christians families that were in the park celebrating Easter.

7. Baghdad car bomb kills 90: Islamic State claimed responsibility for the car bomb attacks on May 11 that killed 90 people in Baghdad. One bomb went off in a market in Baghdad whereas two other bombs were targeted at Shia neighbourhoods.

8. Orlando nightclub attack: The attack at a nightclub in Orlando on June 12 was another most talked about attack of the year. Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire and took several hostages at the gay club. He was, however, killed by police officials. 49 people died and 53 were wounded in the lone wolf-styled attack. Mateen had pledged his allegiance to Islamic State, who later lauded him for his actions.

9. Istanbul's Ataturk airport attacked: 42 people were killed and over 200 people were injured after a bomb ripped through the Ataturk airport on June 28. The attackers first opened fire at the entrance of the airport following which they blew themselves up.

10. Terror strikes a cafe in Dhaka: Gunmen opened fire and took hostages at the Holey Artisan Cafe in Dhaka. 28 people were killed including the gunmen after the 12-hour siege. Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack.

11. 84 killed on Bastille Day in Nice: Celebrations turned to horror when a truck rammed into a crowd that had gathered to celebrate the Bastille Day in Nice. 84 people were killed after the armed gunman drove into a crowd celebrating the festival at the seaside in Nice. The accused was later shot by police officials.

12. Explosion rips through hospital in Quetta: 70 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a hospital in Quetta on August 8, Pakistan. Jammat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the attack.

13. Attack on Baloch Police academy: 60 cadets were killed and over hundreds were injured after three militants attacked a police academy in Quetta on October 25. Reports suggested that at the time of the attack close to 700 cadets and recruits were in the building.

14. 30 dead in Kabul mosque attack: 30 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 21. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

15. 38 killed in Istanbul bombings: 38 people were killed in a twin bombing near Istanbul's football stadium on December 11. The Kurdish Freedom Falcons claimed responsibility for the attack.

16. Berlin truck attack: 12 people were killed after a truck ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, officials in Berlin were on the lookout for a Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists.



OneIndia News