Fathers Day Specials: Get Up To Rs. 100 Cashback* On Movie Tickets Via Paytm, BMS

Do you think 'It's Good to Be Bad?'. You know the answer if you have watched 'Despicable Me 1 & 2'. Now things are getting out of Gru's mind as he meets his long-lost charming, sparkling, and more successful and socko twin brother 'Dru'. But he is a little bit odd and a little bit bad but what Gru will choose when his brother asks him to tag along for one last criminal heist? Despicable Me 3 is out in the theater and when Paytm offers up to Rs. 100 cashback*, you can't just miss the latest part. Book the movie tickets now.

Caught up in-between the crossfire they are moaning, but they will make sure to get you into the mood to laugh out loud when those 3 morons trying to rob a bank in the worst day possible and when everything goes wrong, how can they come out? Catch Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty in 'Bank Chor' with up to Rs. 100 cashback* on movie tickets via Paytm. The comedy goes well with fantastic Food Combos, go to Paytm now to avail the offer.

Also, win a chance to meet Salman Khan and over that get Flat Rs. 150 Cashback* on movie vouchers when you book the movie 'Tubelight' right now. The man of unshakable faith will be hitting the theater on June 23, 2017.

Bookmyshow Events: Get Into the Fun!

Best days, best moments are waiting to happen all around the city. Get into the world of laughter and enjoy other significant events that could take away the workload of weekdays with Bookmyshow. This weekend choose among a number of shows going live around your city and don't forget check out for other offers on movie tickets from BMS, landing to 'Oneindia Coupons'.

Bangalore:

Bring your friends and family to laugh unlimited on the show KLAY Presents Stand-Up Comedy Show: Father's Day Edition Ft. Radhika Vaz. It will be live on Fri 16 Jun, 07:00 PM. Venue: Pablo's Gastrobar: 2, Graphite India Road, Ashraya Layout, Seetharampalya.

Ft. Radhika Vaz. It will be live on Venue: Pablo's Gastrobar: 2, Graphite India Road, Ashraya Layout, Seetharampalya. DanceToDonate : On 17th June 07:00 PM get into the Dance floor and enjoy the unique way of donating to NGO by Concept Dance Movement. Venue: blueFROG: #3, Church Street, Opposite MG Road, Metro Station (Gate #2)

: On 17th June 07:00 PM get into the Dance floor and enjoy the unique way of donating to NGO by Concept Dance Movement. Venue: blueFROG: #3, Church Street, Opposite MG Road, Metro Station (Gate #2) On Sat 17 Jun, 07:30 AM, lift your spirit with Chakras Rising: International Yoga Day which is an annual coming-together of Yogis all over the World. Venue: UB City: Bengaluru, 24, Vittal Mallya Road,

Kolkata:

You can Unlock Digital Marketing with Sandeep Bajaj from Jun 17th at The Conclave: Kolkata, 216, Acharya Jagadish, Chandra Bose Road on 10:00 AM.

with Sandeep Bajaj from Jun 17th at The Conclave: Kolkata, 216, Acharya Jagadish, Chandra Bose Road on 10:00 AM. LetUsGo, Walk! Click! Eat! Feel! Travel with each minute of your life at the right place and at the right time discovering new street cafes and glide past the little villages adding many adventures to your memory book. Just pick a date and venue in Kolkata and you are ready for the guaranteed lifetime experiences.

Delhi:

Need a laughter? Sun 18 Jun, At sharp 08:00 PM be at Akshara Theatre: Delhi and watch the Clueless Idiots, a stand-up comedy by Manoj Dogra, Rajat Chauhan, Garv Malik. Don't forget to enjoy your weekend. Venue: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Go to Bookmyshow now for more.

OneIndia News