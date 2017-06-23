EID SPECIAL: Salman Khan's Tubelight Movie Tickets, FLAT Rs.100 Cashback*

The unshakable faith in something is a lucrative emotion that cannot be measured by means of intelligence but felt within a grasp of love and state of being. There is saying lies within an index of anonymous 'To be old and wise, you must first be young and stupid' and when your inseparable brother is out in the war you will feel vulnerable and when the news worsens you take a decision that is counterintuitive just to bring back the old, small world where bliss will be within reach. Engage Salman Khan on and before Eid with a new, fresh character which is set against the 1962 Indo-China war on 'Tubelight'. The film also stars Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu, and also catch Sohail Khan and Om Puri in the characters that you can't just forget and when Paytm offers FLAT Rs. 100 cashback the weekends couldn't go any better. 'Tubelight' is in the theater, book the tickets right now to get aware whether you have got the faith that can change the world.

Duvvada Jagannadham, Cars 3, Anbanavan Asarathvan, Adangathavan, Vanamagan, Bank Chor, Raabta, Naa Pantaa Kano, Despicable Me 3, Wonder Woman, and (3D) The Mummy are few other movies on the theater that will give you the boost you needed for next weekdays. Enjoy your movie weekend and movies always go well with fantastic Food Combos, go to Paytm now to avail the exciting offer now and visit 'Oneindia Coupons' to get free coupons.

Bookmyshow: Offers On Movie Tickets

India's biggest online movie and events ticketing brand, BookMyShow handing out many offers on movie tickets and also don't forget to check out events that are happening all around your city. Take a peek into exciting offers that potentially save a load of money when you book your favorite movie tickets for this weekend.

Visa Debit Grand Sale: Customers can save their card details on Quikpay to avail the offer which guarantees Rs 100 off on first time usage & also Rs 50 off on the second time usage of VISA debit cards. This offer valid on minimum transaction value of Rs 200.

And also with Visa Checkout, enroll just once and pay with a single sign-in across various online merchants via VISA Checkout and get flat Rs 150 off on movies and Rs 75* off on food combos.

ICC Bank offering 20% Extra Off with 'Bookmyshow mywallet' cash recharge at ICC Bank branches by filling and downloading i-Sure Pay Slip form.

OneIndia News