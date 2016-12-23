'Dangal' Movie Tickets Now at 50% cashback, Book Via Paytm* Limited Period Offer!

The most awaited flick of Aamir Khan is out in the theaters near you, If you are planning to watch this weekend, Book your tickets via Paytm and save cash using Oneindia Coupons. (Click to avail all Paytm Discount Coupons for free now hurry)

5 Interesting Offers To Avail This Christmas Weekend Via Paytm!

Book movie tickets get your next bus ride free* (Use the coupon code RIDE2MOVIE)

(Use the coupon code RIDE2MOVIE) Get 50% cashback on movie tickets or Upto Rs.200 cashback (Use coupon code BOOK200)

or Upto (Use coupon code BOOK200) Get 100% cashback on your movies convenience fee (Use the promocode MOVIEFREE)

on your movies convenience fee (Use the promocode MOVIEFREE) New Years Eve Party book tickets and get movie vouchers worth Rs.1000 (Use the code NYE2K17)

book tickets and get movie (Use the code NYE2K17) Book Bus tickets Upto Rs.150 cashback (Use the code BUS150)

About Oneindia Coupons

OneIndia coupons segment is a rapidly emerging section of OneIndia portal. It's not been much longer when OneIndia first came up with this coupons section. But we have very quickly managed to increase our customer base and helped our customers save millions, because we aim to publish active and latest online offers for hundreds of big and small retailers. We also bring some truly exceptional deals for our customers, which are not available anywhere else.

Our online coupon publishing segment offers an all exclusive savings platform for online shoppers. It includes the latest discounts and deals offered by various local and global-retailers and these discounts are published with an aim to help our readers save some amount of money on their each online shopping indulgence.